Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Will Cold Increase Before Christmas? Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: A biting cold at the start of Poush. Roads are covered in a blanket of fog since morning. What will the weather be like on the holiday? See the full photo gallery for details
Kolkata's Weather
The winter chill has faded. Minor temp changes, but nothing major. Temps will stay near normal for 7 days. Light morning fog, then clear skies. No rain expected.
South Bengal's Weather
Temps will rise slightly this week. Kolkata's day temp is normal, but night temp is above normal. Today's low in Kolkata is 16.6°C. Western districts see 12-14°C.
Temperature will rise!
No big temp changes in South Bengal for 5-7 days, but it may rise a bit. A western disturbance is blocking the cold, causing temps to rise. Multiple systems are active.
Increase in northerly winds
Northerly winds are blocked, causing temps to rise. Dry weather will persist. No rain is expected. Dense fog warning in North Bengal, visibility may drop to 50-200m.
Mercury drops in North Bengal
Weather office says no big change in night temps for 5 days, but a 2°C drop may follow. Darjeeling's low was 5°C, Alipurduar's was 9°C.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.