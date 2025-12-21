As part of its 'War Against Drugs', Punjab Police conducted a statewide Cordon and Search Operation at drug hotspots, arresting 153 individuals. Police teams recovered heroin, opium, and other substances, reaffirming the state's anti-drug stance.

Statewide 'War Against Drugs' Operation

In a pursuit to eradicate the drug menace from state, Punjab Police on Saturday conducted a statewide Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at identified drug Hotspots (the points of sale of drugs and psychotropic substances) across the state as part of the "Yudh Nashian Virudh" (War Against Drugs), marking the 294th day of the intensified anti-drug campaign.

The CASO was conducted simultaneously from 11 am to 3 pm across all 28 Police districts of the state on the directions of the Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, on Saturday. Notably, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann had asked the Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendent of Police to make Punjab a free state. The Punjab government has also constituted a 5-member Cabinet Sub-Committee, led by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, to monitor the war on drugs.

Operation Results: 153 Arrested, Drugs Seized

According to Special DGP Law and Order Arpit Shukla, who was personally overseeing the operation, police teams conducted raids at 494 drug hotspots across the state, resulting in the arrest of 153 persons and the registration of 132 first information reports (FIRs). "Over 700 Police teams, comprising over 5,000 personnel, under the supervision of 162 gazetted officers, had successfully conducted the operation", he said. The Special DGP said that police teams had also recovered 1.5 kg of heroin, 1 kg of opium, 500 grams of Ganja, 5 kg of poppy husk, 1310 intoxicant tablets/capsules and Rs 32000 drug money from the possession of arrested drug smugglers.

Meanwhile, during the operation, police teams conducted checks at 173 Bus Stands and 120 Railway Stations across the state.

Amritsar Police Busts Cross-Border Narco Cartel

Earlier, on December 18, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police arrested three drug smugglers and seized 4.5 kilograms of heroin and one pistol. In a post on X on December 18, the Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, informed that the accused were involved in heroin and illegal arms trafficking. The police have registered an FIR under the NDPS Act and Arms Act at PS Gate Hakima, in Amritsar.

According to preliminary investigations, the arrested individuals were in contact with a foreign-based handler through social media platforms, who directed them to transport and supply consignments of heroin and illegal arms across different locations.

The Amritsar police had acted swiftly on forward-backwards linkages to bust the cross-border narco smuggling cartel. "The Punjab Police remains firm in eliminating drugs and dismantling narco networks across Punjab," the DGP stated.

Counter-Intelligence Wing Dismantles Foreign-Linked Drug Module

Earlier, the Counter-Intelligence wing of the Punjab Police in Amritsar had busted a drug supply module linked to foreign-based handlers, arresting three operatives and recovering 4 kg of heroin along with a pistol, magazine, five live cartridges, and Rs 3.90 lakh in drug money.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the module was connected to a foreign-based handler identified as Lakhwinder Singh alias Baba Lakha and to a jailed associate, Daya Singh alias Preet Sekhon, who is currently lodged in Central Jail. An FIR had been registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and Arms Act at the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) Police Station in Amritsar.

With the latest arrests, the police reaffirmed their commitment to eliminating drugs and dismantling narco networks across Punjab. Further investigation is underway to identify forward and backward linkages and dismantle the entire network. (ANI)