Jio dominates 5G at Maha Kumbh 2025: Fastest speeds and widest coverage, reports Ookla

Read Full Article

New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): The Maha Kumbh 2025 saw record-breaking crowds, but Jio's robust 5G infrastructure stood out, providing unmatched performance and ensuring seamless connectivity amidst overwhelming demand, according to a report by Ookla.

According to the Ookla report which analysed the mobile network performance during the event, Reliance Jio emerged as the frontrunner in the 5G performance. The telecom company delivered the highest 5G median download speed of 201.87 Mbps, far surpassing Airtel, which recorded 165.23 Mbps, according to the report.

Even during peak congestion on January 26, Jio's 5G speeds remained substantially higher than those of 4G networks, highlighting the strength and reliability of its 5G services, as per the report.

Jio's dominance extended to 5G availability, with the operator reporting an impressive 83.9 per cent coverage, nearly double that of Airtel's 42.4 percent.

Jio's aggressive 5G rollout leveraged the 700 MHz low-band spectrum, enabling wider signal coverage across the densely packed mela ground, the report added.

The report said that Jio also led in 4G performance, with a median download speed of 18.19 Mbps, ahead of Airtel (17.65 Mbps) and BSNL (11.64 Mbps). This consistent high-speed performance across both 4G and 5G networks underlined Jio's commitment to providing reliable services in all circumstances.

The Ookla data shows that 5G reduced page load times across all operators compared to 4G, demonstrating its performance uplift even in high traffic demand situations. Jio and Airtel recorded similar 5G page load times at 1.99 seconds, while 4G networks experienced longer load times, with Jio at 2.40 seconds, Airtel at 2.36 seconds, Vi India at 2.44 seconds, and BSNL at 2.70 seconds.

Jio's network resilience was also tested during peak usage periods. The company's 5G Standalone (SA) network efficiently handled 20 million voice calls and 400 million data service requests, managing to sustain stable performance even as mobile traffic soared. The robust network performance ensured that attendees enjoyed reliable connectivity despite the record-breaking crowd numbers.

Ookla's 5G Availability data from Speedtest Intelligence represents the percentage of 5G-active devices that spend the majority of their time connected to 5G networks.

Analysis of the data further indicates that Jio achieved 83.9 per cent 5G availability throughout the Maha Kumbh period. This was significantly higher than Airtel's 42.4 per cent.

The Ookla report added that this reflects Jio's aggressive deployment of 5G infrastructure in Prayagraj, supported by its use of the 700 MHz low-band spectrum, which further enhanced its reach, allowing for stronger signal penetration across the vast mela grounds, where millions were densely packed. (ANI)

Latest Videos