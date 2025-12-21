PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the new terminal at Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu praised it as a milestone, set to boost the North-East's economy and tourism.

Civil Aviation Minister Hails New Terminal as Milestone

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Saturday praised India's rapidly advancing aviation infrastructure that achieved another milestone with the inauguration of the new Terminal of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati. He said that the airport, designed to handle 13.1 million passengers annually, is poised to boost the north-east's economic growth.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, he said, "Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, India's rapidly advancing aviation infrastructure achieved another milestone today with the inauguration of new Terminal of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati. As a gateway to Southeast Asia, the world-class terminal, designed to handle up to 13.1 million passengers per annum, is set to become a major catalyst for economic growth of north-east."

The Civil Aviation Minister said that the nature-themed terminal showcases Assam's rich biodiversity and cultural heritage, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi."

"As India's first nature-themed terminal, it reflects Assam's rich biodiversity and cultural heritage, in line with the Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision of Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi," he posted on X. Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu congratulated the people of Assam, highlighting the state's progress under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's leadership. This development positions Guwahati as a key gateway to Southeast Asia, enhancing connectivity and economic opportunities. The terminal's design and capacity reflect India's focus on sustainable growth and regional development. "Heartiest congratulations to the people of Assam as the state progresses towards a Viksit Assam under the leadership of Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri @himantabiswaJi," added Ram Mohan Naidu.

PM Modi Inaugurates Terminal, Highlights Economic Boost

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the New Terminal Building of Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in Guwahati on Saturday. Through his X handle, he stated that the new terminal would boost the local economy and encourage tourism. He also appreciated the emphasis on technological innovation and the connection to nature and sustainability, which were maintained throughout the building's construction.

He posted that it's a special day for Guwahati. His X post stated, "It's a special day for Guwahati as the Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport gets a new terminal building. This new terminal will boost the local economy and encourage tourism. The emphasis on technological innovations, as well as the connection with nature and sustainability, is also deeply appreciable." It’s a special day for Guwahati as the Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport gets a new terminal building. This new terminal will boost the local economy and encourage tourism. The emphasis on technological innovations, as well as the connect with nature and… pic.twitter.com/YYyOif2X5k — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 20, 2025

During the inauguration, Prime Minister Modi said that Assam and the entire Northeast are emerging as a new gateway to India's development.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, PM Modi said that Saturday marks the festival of development and progress of Assam and the North East. (ANI)