9 convicted in NIA case linked to Khalistan Zindabad Force's drone smuggling of arms and explosives

NIA in Punjab's Mohali has sentenced nine individuals to imprisonment in a case involving the drone-based smuggling of explosives and firearms. The case is linked to designated terrorists Gurmeet Singh alias Bagga and Ranjeet Singh alias Neeta.

Updated: Mar 11, 2025, 7:29 PM IST

A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Mohali has sentenced nine individuals to imprisonment in a case involving the drone-based smuggling of explosives and firearms. The case is linked to designated terrorists Gurmeet Singh alias Bagga and Ranjeet Singh alias Neeta.

The court found the accused guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Arms Act, and the Explosive Substances Act. The convicted individuals—Akashdeep Singh, Balwant Singh, Balbir Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Maan Singh, Shubhdeep Singh, Sajanpreet Singh, Gurdev Singh, and Romandeep Singh—were sentenced after the NIA took over the case from Amritsar police in October 2019.

The case stems from a series of drone drops used to smuggle arms, explosives, and ammunition across the India-Pakistan border, allegedly orchestrated by members of the proscribed terrorist outfit Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF). Investigators believe the operation was led by designated terrorists Gurmeet Singh alias Bagga and Ranjeet Singh alias Neeta, both based outside India, with active handlers facilitating the movement of contraband into Punjab.

The drone network was first uncovered in September 2019, when law enforcement agencies seized multiple arms consignments in Punjab, including AK-47 rifles, pistols, hand grenades, and satellite phones. The Punjab Police initially handled the probe but later transferred the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in October 2019, citing its transnational links and implications for national security.

According to NIA findings, the smuggled weapons were intended to fuel extremist activities and targeted attacks within India. The investigation revealed a well-coordinated network involving local operatives responsible for retrieving drone-dropped packages and distributing them to militant elements. The probe led to multiple arrests, including individuals with alleged ties to Pakistan-based handlers.

The case is part of broader counterterrorism efforts to dismantle networks using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for cross-border smuggling, a growing security concern in Punjab. The recent convictions underscore the government's ongoing crackdown on terror-related activities and illicit arms trafficking.

