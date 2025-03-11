From Makhana to Sangam's sacred water: PM Modi's heartfelt gifts to Mauritius (WATCH)

Read Full Article

During his visit to Mauritius for the country’s National Day celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reinforced India’s deep-rooted ties with the island nation through symbolic gifts and cultural exchanges.

As a tribute to India’s rich agricultural legacy, Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool was presented with Makhana, a nutritious superfood from Bihar.

This comes in the wake of India's recent 2025 Budget announcement to establish a Makhana Board in Bihar, aimed at boosting production, processing, and marketing through Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs).

PM Modi, Mauritius PM Ramgoolam plant tree under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative

To First Lady Brinda Gokhool, the Prime Minister presented an exquisite Banarasi silk saree, celebrated for its luxurious fabric and intricate brocade craftsmanship. The saree was elegantly placed in a Sadeli box, a masterpiece of Gujarat’s inlay artistry. The Banarasi saree, originating from Varanasi, is renowned for its fine silk and opulent zari work, while the Sadeli box showcases the region’s rich tradition of detailed wood inlay craftsmanship.



Additionally, a specially crafted brass and copper pot containing holy water from the Sangam in Prayagraj, collected during the ongoing Mahakumbh, was gifted, symbolizing the deep spiritual bonds between the two nations. These gestures underscore the enduring cultural and civilizational ties shared by India and Mauritius.

Earlier, PM Modi attended the Mauritius National Day celebrations as the Chief Guest, further cementing diplomatic relations. During a special luncheon hosted by President Gokhool, he expressed gratitude for Mauritius' warm hospitality and reaffirmed India’s unwavering commitment to the partnership between the two nations.

In a heartwarming cultural exchange, PM Modi received a traditional Bihari welcome featuring Geet-Gawai, a Bhojpuri folk performance brought to Mauritius by Indian indentured laborers. Expressing admiration, he shared on X, "Memorable welcome in Mauritius. One of the highlights was the deep-rooted cultural connect, seen in the Geet-Gawai performance. It’s commendable how the great Bhojpuri language thrives in the culture of Mauritius."

