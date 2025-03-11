MHA imposes 5-year ban on Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen for terrorist links

India's Ministry of Home Affairs bans Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen (JKIM) for 5 years, citing threats to national security and territorial integrity.

MHA imposes 5-year ban on Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen for terrorist links dmn
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 11, 2025, 6:23 PM IST

New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced on Tuesday that it has designated the Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen (JKIM) as an unlawful organization and imposed an immediate five-year ban on it on the grounds that it is engaged in activities that threaten the country's integrity, sovereignty, and security.

Also Read: 9 convicted in NIA case linked to Khalistan Zindabad Force's drone smuggling of arms and explosives


According to a notification, JKIM, under the leadership of Masroor Abbas Ansari, has been involved in supporting terrorist activities and spreading anti-India propaganda to fuel separatism in Jammu and Kashmir.

It further stated that the organization and its members have been raising funds to facilitate unlawful activities, including separatist and terrorist operations in the region.

The ban was imposed under Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, of 1967. The government, citing the seriousness of the situation, exercised its powers under Section 3(3) of the Act to declare JKIM unlawful, ensuring that the ban remains in effect for five years from the date of its official notification.

"The Central Government, having regard to the above circumstances, is of firm opinion that it is necessary to declare the Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen (JKIM) as an unlawful association with immediate effect, and accordingly, in exercise of the powers conferred by the proviso to sub-section (3) of section 3 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The Central Government hereby directs that this notification shall have effect for a period of five years from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette," reads the notification.

The notification also highlighted that JKIM and its members have consistently shown disregard for India's constitutional authority and governance.
The organization has been accused of promoting separatism by inciting public unrest, encouraging armed struggle against the Indian state, and spreading hatred against the government.

The MHA warned that if JKIM's activities are not curbed immediately, the group could continue to engage in actions that undermine national security and territorial integrity. It could also persist in advocating for Jammu and Kashmir's secession, challenging its accession to India, and spreading anti-national sentiments to create public discord. (ANI)

Also Read: Police foil Rs 15 cr jewellery heist after high-speed chase and intense gunfight in Bihar, two arrested

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING: Mauritius bestows PM Modi with highest honor, first Indian to receive it ddr

BREAKING: Mauritius bestows PM Modi with highest honor, first Indian to receive it (WATCH)

From Makhana to Sangam's sacred water: PM Modi's heartfelt gifts to Mauritius ddr

From Makhana to Sangam's sacred water: PM Modi's heartfelt gifts to Mauritius (WATCH)

BREAKING: 9 convicted in NIA case linked to Khalistan Zindabad Force's drone smuggling of arms and explosives

9 convicted in NIA case linked to Khalistan Zindabad Force's drone smuggling of arms and explosives

Police foil Rs 15 cr jewellery heist after high-speed chase and intense gunfight in Bihar, two arrested dmn

Police foil Rs 15 cr jewellery heist after high-speed chase and gunfight in Bihar, two arrested (WATCH)

Starlink's high-speed satellite internet coming to India! How Bharti Airtel-SpaceX deal will benefit users ddr

Starlink's high-speed satellite internet coming to India! How Bharti Airtel-SpaceX deal will benefit users

Recent Stories

BREAKING: Mauritius bestows PM Modi with highest honor, first Indian to receive it ddr

BREAKING: Mauritius bestows PM Modi with highest honor, first Indian to receive it (WATCH)

WWE: John Cenas 5 unexpected losses that stunned fans dmn

WWE: John Cena’s 5 unexpected losses that stunned fans

From Makhana to Sangam's sacred water: PM Modi's heartfelt gifts to Mauritius ddr

From Makhana to Sangam's sacred water: PM Modi's heartfelt gifts to Mauritius (WATCH)

Baloch Liberation Army claims Jaffar Express hijacking, holds 182 hostages, kills 20 Pak military personnel ddr

Baloch Liberation Army claims Jaffar Express hijacking, holds 182 hostages, kills 20 Pak military personnel

MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi arrive in Dehradun to attend Rishabh Pant's sister's wedding (WATCH) HRD

MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi arrive in Dehradun to attend Rishabh Pant's sister's wedding (WATCH)

Recent Videos

'Sarkar Ko Bhi Thokenge' – Kharge’s Controversial Remark in Rajya Sabha Sparks Debate

'Sarkar Ko Bhi Thokenge' – Kharge’s Controversial Remark in Rajya Sabha Sparks Debate

Video Icon
‘Most Beautiful Woman…’ Pilot’s Note to Influencer Steph Bohrer Creates Buzz – What’s the Reality?

‘Most Beautiful Woman…’ Pilot’s Note to Influencer Steph Bohrer Creates Buzz – What’s the Reality?

Video Icon
Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Aag Laga Di - Anu Malik’s Ultimate Holi Anthem is Here! | Best Holi Song 2025

Aag Laga Di - Anu Malik’s Ultimate Holi Anthem is Here! | Best Holi Song 2025

Video Icon