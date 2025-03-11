MHA imposes 5-year ban on Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen for terrorist links

Read Full Article

New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced on Tuesday that it has designated the Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen (JKIM) as an unlawful organization and imposed an immediate five-year ban on it on the grounds that it is engaged in activities that threaten the country's integrity, sovereignty, and security.

According to a notification, JKIM, under the leadership of Masroor Abbas Ansari, has been involved in supporting terrorist activities and spreading anti-India propaganda to fuel separatism in Jammu and Kashmir.

It further stated that the organization and its members have been raising funds to facilitate unlawful activities, including separatist and terrorist operations in the region.

The ban was imposed under Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, of 1967. The government, citing the seriousness of the situation, exercised its powers under Section 3(3) of the Act to declare JKIM unlawful, ensuring that the ban remains in effect for five years from the date of its official notification.

"The Central Government, having regard to the above circumstances, is of firm opinion that it is necessary to declare the Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen (JKIM) as an unlawful association with immediate effect, and accordingly, in exercise of the powers conferred by the proviso to sub-section (3) of section 3 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The Central Government hereby directs that this notification shall have effect for a period of five years from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette," reads the notification.

The notification also highlighted that JKIM and its members have consistently shown disregard for India's constitutional authority and governance.

The organization has been accused of promoting separatism by inciting public unrest, encouraging armed struggle against the Indian state, and spreading hatred against the government.

The MHA warned that if JKIM's activities are not curbed immediately, the group could continue to engage in actions that undermine national security and territorial integrity. It could also persist in advocating for Jammu and Kashmir's secession, challenging its accession to India, and spreading anti-national sentiments to create public discord. (ANI)

