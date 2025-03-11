Lung cancers in non-smokers: Understanding causes, risks, and impact

Lung cancer in non-smokers is a serious health concern that requires attention and awareness. Understanding the causes, risks, and impact of lung cancer in non-smokers can help in early detection, prevention, and effective treatment. 

Lung cancers in non-smokers: Understanding causes, risks, and impact MEG
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Mar 11, 2025, 5:11 PM IST

Lung cancer is presumed to be associated with smokers, but there are a significant number of cases of lung cancer that involve non-smokers. Let's look at the possible causes, risks, and impact of lung cancer in non-smokers to break the assumptions on lung cancers associated with non-smokers. 

Lung cancers in non-smokers:

While smoking contributes to lung cancers, there are many factors and causes that lead to lung cancer in non-smokers.

Secondhand Smoke: Although people do not smoke, they are somehow prone to involuntary exposure to tobacco smoke from others' cigarettes, cigars, or pipes, which can increase the risk of lung cancer.

Radon Gas: Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that enters into homes from the ground. If you are prone to prolonged exposure to radon, the chance increases the risk of lung cancer.

Air Pollution: This is the most common cause of lung health issues; the emissions from vehicles, industries, and power generation contribute to air pollution, which causes lung cancer.

Asbestos Exposure: Asbestos fibers are commonly used in construction and other industries. When we inhale them unknowingly, this can lead to lung cancer and mesothelioma when inhaled.

Genetic Factors: There are certain genetic mutations, and a family history of lung cancer can increase susceptibility to the disease due to any circumstances.

ALSO READ:  Friendship red flags: 10 types of toxic friends you will regret having

Risks of Lung Cancer in Non-Smokers:

Non-smokers have no exemption to lung cancer in this fast-paced, polluted community. There are many other factors that are associated with risks when it comes to lung cancer. 

Environmental Exposure: Factors like living in areas with high levels of air pollution or radon can increase the risk of lung cancer even if you are a non-smoker.

Occupational Hazards: People who work in industries or factories with exposure to harmful chemicals like asbestos and diesel exhaust can elevate the risk of lung-related health issues.

Secondhand Smoke: Non-smokers who live with smokers or work in environments with frequent smoke exposure are at higher risk of lung cancers.

Previous Lung Diseases: Chronic conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and tuberculosis can increase the risk of lung cancer even for non-smokers.

ALSO READ:  Health guide: THIS habit is more dangerous than cigarettes; impact, risks, treatment, and more

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Quick weight loss: 4 effective ingredients to add in black coffee MEG

Quick weight loss: 4 effective ingredients to add in black coffee

World Kidney Day 2025: Know how Diabetes and High Blood Pressure Can Lead to Kidney Disease RBA

World Kidney Day 2025: Know how Diabetes and High Blood Pressure Can Lead to Kidney Disease

Benefits of Papaya: Gut health to skin, hair; 8 proven reasons to include in daily diet MEG

Benefits of Papaya: Gut health to skin, hair; 8 proven reasons to include in daily diet

Attukal Pongala 2025: Know date, time, significance of one of the worlds largest gathering of women devotees anr

Attukal Pongala 2025: Know date, time, significance of world's largest gathering of women devotees

Will India witness the first Solar Eclipse of 2025? Know date, time and details anr

Will India witness the first Solar Eclipse of 2025? Know date, time and details

Recent Stories

MHA imposes 5-year ban on Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen for terrorist links dmn

MHA imposes 5-year ban on Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen for terrorist links

Office Vastu: Designing a workspace for success and productivity SRI

Office Vastu: Designing a workspace for success and productivity

BREAKING: 9 convicted in NIA case linked to Khalistan Zindabad Force's drone smuggling of arms and explosives

BREAKING: 9 convicted in NIA case linked to Khalistan Zindabad Force's drone smuggling of arms and explosives

Amitabh Bachchan leaving KBC show? Check out who are the front runners as new host gcw

Amitabh Bachchan leaving KBC show? Check out who are the front runners as new host

Tata Nexon to Hyundai Venue: 5 affordable black edition cars under Rs 15 lakhs gcw

Tata Nexon to Hyundai Venue: 5 affordable black edition cars under Rs 15 lakhs

Recent Videos

'Sarkar Ko Bhi Thokenge' – Kharge’s Controversial Remark in Rajya Sabha Sparks Debate

'Sarkar Ko Bhi Thokenge' – Kharge’s Controversial Remark in Rajya Sabha Sparks Debate

Video Icon
‘Most Beautiful Woman…’ Pilot’s Note to Influencer Steph Bohrer Creates Buzz – What’s the Reality?

‘Most Beautiful Woman…’ Pilot’s Note to Influencer Steph Bohrer Creates Buzz – What’s the Reality?

Video Icon
Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Aag Laga Di - Anu Malik’s Ultimate Holi Anthem is Here! | Best Holi Song 2025

Aag Laga Di - Anu Malik’s Ultimate Holi Anthem is Here! | Best Holi Song 2025

Video Icon