8 Keralites among 283 rescued from human trafficking racket in Myanmar; victims share ordeal of job scams

New Delhi: A total of 283 individuals, including eight Malayalis, who were trapped by human trafficking networks along the Myanmar-Thailand border, have been successfully rescued and repatriated. These individuals had fallen prey to cyber fraud gangs. The rescue operations were coordinated by the Indian embassies in Myanmar and Thailand.

Those who returned, including a woman, shared their harrowing experiences with Asianet News. They described terrifying ordeals at the hands of traffickers. The fraud typically begins with job advertisements posted on social media platforms like Telegram and Facebook, promising high salaries and better opportunities. Many unsuspecting victims applied, hoping for a better livelihood.

Once they were lured to Bangkok with job offers, they were trafficked across the border into Myanmar—specifically through Mae Sot in Thailand. There, they were forced to work in cyber scam operations. Those who refused to cooperate were subjected to severe physical abuse, according to the survivors.

Earlier, under pressure from various countries, nearly 7,000 people who had fallen victim to such trafficking rackets operating in Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar were rescued. Among them, the first group to be brought back included 543 Indians.

NORKA (Non-Resident Keralites Affairs) has confirmed that they provided all necessary assistance to help the repatriated Malayalis return to their hometowns. NORKA will also bear the travel expenses for their return journey. Both the central and state governments have issued warnings urging people to stay vigilant against fake recruitment agencies and fraudulent job offers abroad.

