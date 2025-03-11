Baloch militant group claims control of Pakistan passenger train, Jaffar Express, over 400 held hostage

Read Full Article

Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) terrorist organization has taken control of a passenger train named Jaffar Express and has taken hundreds of its passengers as hostages, threatening to blow them up.

The insurgent group warns that the hostages will be executed if a military operation is launched. BLA which claimed responsibility for the assault issued a statement, stating that they had taken hostages from the train, including security personnel.

"No contact has been established with the 450 passengers and staff aboard the 9-coach Jaffar Express, said railway officials. The train departed Quetta at 9 AM," reported Pakistan's Samaa TV.

Separatist militants opened fire on a passenger train in southwestern Pakistan on Tuesday, injuring the train driver, according to police and railway officials, reported Times of India (TOI).

The train was traveling from Quetta in Balochistan province to Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when it came under attack, railway authorities reported.

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said that emergency measures have been enforced, and all institutions have been mobilized to address the situation.

