Kedarnath replica in UP's Etawah: Uttarakhand Brahmin body opposes, calls it an affront to sanctity

Read Full Article

The Brahmin Samaj Mahasangh in Uttarakhand has strongly opposed the construction of a Kedarnath temple replica in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, initiated by former CM Akhilesh Yadav. The group claims the project "hurts religious sentiments" and threatens the sanctity of the revered shrine.

Submitting a memorandum to CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, the organisation demanded action, citing a previous government ban on imitating Char Dham temples. "Crores of devotees have deep emotional ties with Kedarnath," said patron Lal Chand Sharma, calling for immediate intervention.

Brahmin Samaj Mahasangh president Ramprasad Gautam echoed these concerns, asserting that Uttarakhand residents will not tolerate any move that diminishes the sanctity of their sacred sites. The controversy has reignited the debate over religious heritage and temple imitations.

Brahmin Samaj Mahasangh cited Uttarakhand's cabinet decision prohibiting the establishment of new temples under the names of its four sacred shrines.

Also read: 'Nothing prepared me for this': IAS officer's post on motherhood, struggles of raising 2 daughters goes viral

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Pandit Lalchand Sharma, patron of the Brahmin Samaj Mahasangh, said, "Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has taken a firm stand on this issue. The state cabinet has already decided that no new temples or trusts can be established in the name of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, or Yamunotri anywhere in the country."

In a written memorandum to the government, the Mahasangh highlighted past instances where replicas of these revered shrines led to controversy. "A similar case occurred in Delhi’s Burari, where a temple named 'Shri Kedarnath Dham' was inaugurated. The trust behind it collected donations using the name, which sparked strong opposition from temple priests, saints, and local residents," the protest letter stated.

Sharma emphasized that these four temples hold deep religious significance for Hindus worldwide, and attempts to commercialize them through replicas would not be tolerated. "The people of Devbhoomi will not allow anyone to exploit these sacred sites for financial gain,” he said.

He also pointed out that the Uttarakhand government has “already enforced strict regulations against establishing new temples or organizations under the names of the Char Dham shrines."

The Mahasangh has urged the government to take immediate action against the Kedarnath replica in Etawah, stressing that such attempts violate religious sentiments and established legal policies.

Also read: PM Modi, Mauritius PM Ramgoolam plant tree under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative

Latest Videos