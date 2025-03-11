Kedarnath replica in UP's Etawah: Uttarakhand Brahmin body opposes, calls it an affront to sanctity

The Brahmin Samaj Mahasangh has opposed a Kedarnath replica in Etawah, calling it an affront to the shrine’s sanctity. They urged CM Pushkar Dhami to intervene, citing past bans on replicating Char Dham temples.
 

Kedarnath replica in UP's Etawah: Uttarakhand Brahmin body opposes, calls it an affront to sanctity ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Published: Mar 11, 2025, 4:27 PM IST

The Brahmin Samaj Mahasangh in Uttarakhand has strongly opposed the construction of a Kedarnath temple replica in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, initiated by former CM Akhilesh Yadav. The group claims the project "hurts religious sentiments" and threatens the sanctity of the revered shrine.

Submitting a memorandum to CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, the organisation demanded action, citing a previous government ban on imitating Char Dham temples. "Crores of devotees have deep emotional ties with Kedarnath," said patron Lal Chand Sharma, calling for immediate intervention.

Brahmin Samaj Mahasangh president Ramprasad Gautam echoed these concerns, asserting that Uttarakhand residents will not tolerate any move that diminishes the sanctity of their sacred sites. The controversy has reignited the debate over religious heritage and temple imitations.

Brahmin Samaj Mahasangh cited Uttarakhand's cabinet decision prohibiting the establishment of new temples under the names of its four sacred shrines.

Also read: 'Nothing prepared me for this': IAS officer's post on motherhood, struggles of raising 2 daughters goes viral

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Pandit Lalchand Sharma, patron of the Brahmin Samaj Mahasangh, said, "Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has taken a firm stand on this issue. The state cabinet has already decided that no new temples or trusts can be established in the name of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, or Yamunotri anywhere in the country."

In a written memorandum to the government, the Mahasangh highlighted past instances where replicas of these revered shrines led to controversy. "A similar case occurred in Delhi’s Burari, where a temple named 'Shri Kedarnath Dham' was inaugurated. The trust behind it collected donations using the name, which sparked strong opposition from temple priests, saints, and local residents," the protest letter stated.

Sharma emphasized that these four temples hold deep religious significance for Hindus worldwide, and attempts to commercialize them through replicas would not be tolerated. "The people of Devbhoomi will not allow anyone to exploit these sacred sites for financial gain,” he said.

He also pointed out that the Uttarakhand government has “already enforced strict regulations against establishing new temples or organizations under the names of the Char Dham shrines."

The Mahasangh has urged the government to take immediate action against the Kedarnath replica in Etawah, stressing that such attempts violate religious sentiments and established legal policies.

Also read: PM Modi, Mauritius PM Ramgoolam plant tree under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Indian Railways to implement Mahakumbh-style crowd management for Holi and other festivals

Indian Railways to implement Mahakumbh-style crowd management for Holi and other festivals

NCC cadets lead cleanliness drive at Mahakumbh Mela, promoting a cleaner environment

NCC cadets lead cleanliness drive at Mahakumbh Mela, promoting a cleaner environment

Jio dominates 5G at Maha Kumbh 2025: Fastest speeds and widest coverage, reports Ookla vkp

Jio dominates 5G at Maha Kumbh 2025: Fastest speeds and widest coverage, reports Ookla

8 Keralites among 283 rescued from human trafficking racket in Myanmar; victims share ordeal of job scams anr

8 Keralites among 283 rescued from human trafficking racket in Myanmar; victims share ordeal of job scams

PM Modi, Mauritius PM Ramgoolam plant bael tree under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative ddr

PM Modi, Mauritius PM Ramgoolam plant tree under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative

Recent Stories

Russia oil exports to China overtake India for first time since December 2023 AJR

Russia's oil exports to China overtake India for first time since December 2023

Dhoom 4: Kriti Sanon to Rashmika Mandanna; 4 actresses who can bring freshness to the franchise ATG

Dhoom 4: Kriti Sanon to Rashmika Mandanna; 4 actresses who can bring freshness to the franchise

Creative Ways to Reuse Old Holi Clothes Eco Friendly Ideas iwh

Reuse Holi Clothes: 7 Creative & Eco-Friendly Ideas

Thalapathy Vijay in trouble: Complaint filed against star for 'insulting' Muslims during his Iftar party; read details RBA

Thalapathy Vijay in trouble: Complaint filed against star for insulting Muslims during his Iftar party

8th Pay Commission: From salary HIKE to allowance benefits for central government employees RBA

8th Pay Commission: From salary HIKE to allowance benefits for central government employees

Recent Videos

Shilpa Shetty’s VIRAL Breathing Challenge! Tests Her Limits & Shares Benefits

Shilpa Shetty’s VIRAL Breathing Challenge! Tests Her Limits & Shares Benefits

Video Icon
K Suresh Criticizes NEP Policy: 'They want to saffronise entire education system' | Asianet Newsable

K Suresh Criticizes NEP Policy: 'They want to saffronise entire education system' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
World Pulse | Syrians Celebrate as SDF Unite with Interim Govt. What's in the Deal?

World Pulse | Syrians Celebrate as SDF Unite with Interim Govt. What's in the Deal?

Video Icon
Two Men Trapped Atop Utes Inundated by Floodwaters | Asianet Newsable

Two Men Trapped Atop Utes Inundated by Floodwaters | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
VIRAL! Air India Flight Turns Back After 10 Hours Due to Mysterious Toilet Blockage

VIRAL! Air India Flight Turns Back After 10 Hours Due to Mysterious Toilet Blockage

Video Icon