Mauritius bestows PM Modi with highest honor, first Indian to receive it (WATCH)

Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam announces its highest award 'The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean' for PM Modi.
 

BREAKING: Mauritius bestows PM Modi with highest honor, first Indian to receive it ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Mar 11, 2025, 9:25 PM IST

Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam has announced the country's highest award 'The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean' to PM Modi. 

PM Modi becomes the first Indian to receive this prestigious honor, marking the 21st international award bestowed upon him by a foreign nation.

During the announcement, Prime Minister Ramgoolam remarked, “The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean is very fitting for you, Prime Minister.” He further highlighted the significance of the award, stating, “Since we became a Republic, only five foreign dignitaries have received this title, including the ‘Gandhi of Africa,’ Nelson Mandela, who was honored in 1998.”

The announcement was made at a special event for the Indian community, where the national anthems of both India and Mauritius were played in the presence of PM Modi and PM Ramgoolam.

Also read: From Makhana to Sangam's sacred water: PM Modi's heartfelt gifts to Mauritius (WATCH)

As the Chief Guest at the Mauritius National Day celebrations, Prime Minister Modi underscored the deep-rooted diplomatic and cultural ties between India and Mauritius. According to an official press release by the Ministry of External Affairs, his visit reaffirmed India’s longstanding partnership with the island nation.

During his visit, PM Modi presented Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool and First Lady Brinda Gokhool with OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) Cards. Additionally, he gifted them holy Sangam water from Mahakumbh in a brass and copper pot, superfood Makhana, and an exquisite Banarasi silk saree in a traditional Sadeli box for the First Lady.

PM Modi also visited the Ayurveda Garden at the State House in Mauritius, a project developed in collaboration with the Government of India. Accompanied by President Dharambeer Gokhool, he explored the garden, which symbolizes India’s contribution to traditional wellness and herbal medicine.

During a special lunch hosted by the Mauritius President, PM Modi expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the warm hospitality and reaffirmed India’s commitment to strengthening its enduring ties with Mauritius.

Also read: PM Modi, Mauritius PM Ramgoolam plant tree under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mumbai sessions court grants anticipatory bail to Abu Azmi in Aurangzeb remark controversy ddr

Aurangzeb remarks row: Abu Azmi granted anticipatory bail by Mumbai court

Chapati row sparks two-day campus clash at Karnataka university, police step in ddr

Chapati row sparks two-day campus clash at Karnataka university, police step in

From Makhana to Sangam's sacred water: PM Modi's heartfelt gifts to Mauritius ddr

From Makhana to Sangam's sacred water: PM Modi's heartfelt gifts to Mauritius (WATCH)

MHA imposes 5-year ban on Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen for terrorist links dmn

MHA imposes 5-year ban on Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen for terrorist links

BREAKING: 9 convicted in NIA case linked to Khalistan Zindabad Force's drone smuggling of arms and explosives

9 convicted in NIA case linked to Khalistan Zindabad Force's drone smuggling of arms and explosives

Recent Stories

Sara Tendulkar Glamorous Red Car Ride Photos on Instagram snt

Sara Tendulkar's Glamorous Red Car Ride: 5 Stunning Photos

A tongue-in-cheek farewell: Justin Trudeau exits Parliament with chair in tow, marking end of his tenure ddr

A tongue-in-cheek farewell: Justin Trudeau exits Parliament with chair in tow, marking end of his tenure

PCB lodges formal protest with ICC after its official was absent during Champions Trophy presentation ceremony HRD

PCB lodges formal protest with ICC after its official was absent during Champions Trophy presentation ceremony

Southwest Airlines Stock Surges As Company Decides To Charge Passengers To Check Bags – Retail Sentiment Hits Year-Low

Southwest Airlines Stock Surges As Company Decides To Charge Passengers To Check Bags – Retail Sentiment Hits Year-Low

Nucor, Steel Dynamics Stocks Gain As Trump Doubles Tariffs On Canadian Steel, Aluminum – Retail Remains Bullish

Nucor, Steel Dynamics Stocks Gain As Trump Doubles Tariffs On Canadian Steel, Aluminum – Retail Remains Bullish

Recent Videos

'Sarkar Ko Bhi Thokenge' – Kharge’s Controversial Remark in Rajya Sabha Sparks Debate

'Sarkar Ko Bhi Thokenge' – Kharge’s Controversial Remark in Rajya Sabha Sparks Debate

Video Icon
‘Most Beautiful Woman…’ Pilot’s Note to Influencer Steph Bohrer Creates Buzz – What’s the Reality?

‘Most Beautiful Woman…’ Pilot’s Note to Influencer Steph Bohrer Creates Buzz – What’s the Reality?

Video Icon
Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Aag Laga Di - Anu Malik’s Ultimate Holi Anthem is Here! | Best Holi Song 2025

Aag Laga Di - Anu Malik’s Ultimate Holi Anthem is Here! | Best Holi Song 2025

Video Icon