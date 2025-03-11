Mauritius bestows PM Modi with highest honor, first Indian to receive it (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam has announced the country's highest award 'The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean' to PM Modi.

PM Modi is the first Indian to receive the honour. It is the 21st international award bestowed upon PM Modi by a… https://t.co/UMukAOnTog pic.twitter.com/kP9agZn1gp — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2025

PM Modi becomes the first Indian to receive this prestigious honor, marking the 21st international award bestowed upon him by a foreign nation.

During the announcement, Prime Minister Ramgoolam remarked, “The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean is very fitting for you, Prime Minister.” He further highlighted the significance of the award, stating, “Since we became a Republic, only five foreign dignitaries have received this title, including the ‘Gandhi of Africa,’ Nelson Mandela, who was honored in 1998.”

The announcement was made at a special event for the Indian community, where the national anthems of both India and Mauritius were played in the presence of PM Modi and PM Ramgoolam.

As the Chief Guest at the Mauritius National Day celebrations, Prime Minister Modi underscored the deep-rooted diplomatic and cultural ties between India and Mauritius. According to an official press release by the Ministry of External Affairs, his visit reaffirmed India’s longstanding partnership with the island nation.

During his visit, PM Modi presented Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool and First Lady Brinda Gokhool with OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) Cards. Additionally, he gifted them holy Sangam water from Mahakumbh in a brass and copper pot, superfood Makhana, and an exquisite Banarasi silk saree in a traditional Sadeli box for the First Lady.

PM Modi also visited the Ayurveda Garden at the State House in Mauritius, a project developed in collaboration with the Government of India. Accompanied by President Dharambeer Gokhool, he explored the garden, which symbolizes India’s contribution to traditional wellness and herbal medicine.

During a special lunch hosted by the Mauritius President, PM Modi expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the warm hospitality and reaffirmed India’s commitment to strengthening its enduring ties with Mauritius.

