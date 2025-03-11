Police foil Rs 15 cr jewellery heist after high-speed chase and intense gunfight in Bihar, two arrested

A daring jewellery heist in Ara was thwarted by police, leading to the arrest of two robbers and the recovery of stolen jewellery. A dramatic chase and gunfight ensued after the robbery at a prominent showroom.

Police foil Rs 15 cr jewellery heist after high-speed chase and intense gunfight in Bihar, two arrested dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
Published: Mar 11, 2025, 5:58 PM IST

Ara: A brazen jewellery heist at a prominent showroom in Gopali Chowk, Ara town, was thwarted by the Bhojpur police on Monday. The dramatic chase and gunfight resulted in the arrest of two robbers and the recovery of two out of three bags of looted jewellery worth around Rs 15 crore.

The robbery took place around 10:30 am in one of the busiest places of the town. The police swiftly launched a district-wide vehicle-checking operation, which led to the interception of three suspicious motorcycles on the Ara-Babura road.

As the suspects attempted to escape, a high-speed chase ensued, culminating in a dramatic gunfight. Two criminals abandoned their bike and fled into the nearby agricultural fields, but were pursued by the police. In self-defence, the police retaliated, injuring the two criminals in their legs.

The arrested robbers, Vishal Gupta and Kunal Kumar, are currently undergoing treatment in police custody. The police have recovered two looted bags of jewellery, along with two pistols, 10 live cartridges, and a bike.

The jewellery store's manager, Kumar Mrityunjay, estimated that items worth over Rs 24 crore were stolen, including a significant quantity of gold jewellery and some cash. With four criminals still at large, the police have launched a full-scale manhunt, releasing images of the suspects on social media based on CCTV footage.

The Bhojpur SP, Raj, assured that all possible escape routes have been cordoned off and that the CCTV footage is being analysed for further leads.

"All possible escape routes have been cordoned off. The CCTV footage is being analysed for further leads. The criminals also took away the security guard's rifle. We will arrest the remaining criminals soon," he said.

The security guard on duty, Manoj Kumar, recounted the terrifying ordeal, describing how six criminals posing as customers arrived on two bikes, snatched his rifle, and assaulted him before looting the jewellery.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

MHA imposes 5-year ban on Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen for terrorist links dmn

MHA imposes 5-year ban on Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen for terrorist links

BREAKING: 9 convicted in NIA case linked to Khalistan Zindabad Force's drone smuggling of arms and explosives

BREAKING: 9 convicted in NIA case linked to Khalistan Zindabad Force's drone smuggling of arms and explosives

Starlink's high-speed satellite internet coming to India! How Bharti Airtel-SpaceX deal will benefit users ddr

Starlink's high-speed satellite internet coming to India! How Bharti Airtel-SpaceX deal will benefit users

BREAKING: Arvind Kejriwal in trouble! Court orders FIR over alleged misuse of public funds ddr

Setback for Arvind Kejriwal! Delhi court orders FIR over alleged misuse of public funds

Kedarnath replica in UP's Etawah: Uttarakhand Brahmin body opposes, calls it an affront to sanctity ddr

Kedarnath replica in UP's Etawah: Uttarakhand Brahmin body opposes, calls it an affront to sanctity

Recent Stories

MHA imposes 5-year ban on Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen for terrorist links dmn

MHA imposes 5-year ban on Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen for terrorist links

Office Vastu: Designing a workspace for success and productivity SRI

Office Vastu: Designing a workspace for success and productivity

BREAKING: 9 convicted in NIA case linked to Khalistan Zindabad Force's drone smuggling of arms and explosives

BREAKING: 9 convicted in NIA case linked to Khalistan Zindabad Force's drone smuggling of arms and explosives

Amitabh Bachchan leaving KBC show? Check out who are the front runners as new host gcw

Amitabh Bachchan leaving KBC show? Check out who are the front runners as new host

Tata Nexon to Hyundai Venue: 5 affordable black edition cars under Rs 15 lakhs gcw

Tata Nexon to Hyundai Venue: 5 affordable black edition cars under Rs 15 lakhs

Recent Videos

'Sarkar Ko Bhi Thokenge' – Kharge’s Controversial Remark in Rajya Sabha Sparks Debate

'Sarkar Ko Bhi Thokenge' – Kharge’s Controversial Remark in Rajya Sabha Sparks Debate

Video Icon
‘Most Beautiful Woman…’ Pilot’s Note to Influencer Steph Bohrer Creates Buzz – What’s the Reality?

‘Most Beautiful Woman…’ Pilot’s Note to Influencer Steph Bohrer Creates Buzz – What’s the Reality?

Video Icon
Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Aag Laga Di - Anu Malik’s Ultimate Holi Anthem is Here! | Best Holi Song 2025

Aag Laga Di - Anu Malik’s Ultimate Holi Anthem is Here! | Best Holi Song 2025

Video Icon