Police foil Rs 15 cr jewellery heist after high-speed chase and intense gunfight in Bihar, two arrested

Ara: A brazen jewellery heist at a prominent showroom in Gopali Chowk, Ara town, was thwarted by the Bhojpur police on Monday. The dramatic chase and gunfight resulted in the arrest of two robbers and the recovery of two out of three bags of looted jewellery worth around Rs 15 crore.

The robbery took place around 10:30 am in one of the busiest places of the town. The police swiftly launched a district-wide vehicle-checking operation, which led to the interception of three suspicious motorcycles on the Ara-Babura road.

As the suspects attempted to escape, a high-speed chase ensued, culminating in a dramatic gunfight. Two criminals abandoned their bike and fled into the nearby agricultural fields, but were pursued by the police. In self-defence, the police retaliated, injuring the two criminals in their legs.

The arrested robbers, Vishal Gupta and Kunal Kumar, are currently undergoing treatment in police custody. The police have recovered two looted bags of jewellery, along with two pistols, 10 live cartridges, and a bike.

The jewellery store's manager, Kumar Mrityunjay, estimated that items worth over Rs 24 crore were stolen, including a significant quantity of gold jewellery and some cash. With four criminals still at large, the police have launched a full-scale manhunt, releasing images of the suspects on social media based on CCTV footage.

The Bhojpur SP, Raj, assured that all possible escape routes have been cordoned off and that the CCTV footage is being analysed for further leads.

"All possible escape routes have been cordoned off. The CCTV footage is being analysed for further leads. The criminals also took away the security guard's rifle. We will arrest the remaining criminals soon," he said.

The security guard on duty, Manoj Kumar, recounted the terrifying ordeal, describing how six criminals posing as customers arrived on two bikes, snatched his rifle, and assaulted him before looting the jewellery.

