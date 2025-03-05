comscore
Mar 5, 2025, 8:27 AM IST

LIVE India News updates on March 5: Shama Mohamed hails Indian team after fat-shaming row

Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, business, technology, auto and general news. Follow the latest developments and major events shaping the nation—all in one place.

8:27 AM IST

India News Today: Centre slams Kerala govt over failure in paying ASHA workers, releases fund details allocated to state

The Centre has criticized the Kerala government for the delay in paying ASHA workers, calling it a failure of governance. 

Read Full News HERE
 

8:26 AM IST

India News Today: Kannada actress caught with 14.8 kg gold at Bengaluru airport, sent to judicial custody

Film actress Ranya Rao was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at Kempegowda International Airport for allegedly smuggling 14.8 kg of gold.

Read Full News HERE

 

8:25 AM IST

After Rohit Sharma 'fat-shaming' row, Congress leader Shama Mohamed hails India's semi-final win

Congress leader Shama Mohamed, after facing backlash for her fat-shaming comment on Rohit Sharma, expressed happiness over India’s victory against Australia in the Champions Trophy semi-final.

Read full news HERE

 

