LIVE India News updates on March 5: Shama Mohamed hails Indian team after fat-shaming row

India News Today: Centre slams Kerala govt over failure in paying ASHA workers, releases fund details allocated to state
The Centre has criticized the Kerala government for the delay in paying ASHA workers, calling it a failure of governance.
Read Full News HERE
India News Today: Kannada actress caught with 14.8 kg gold at Bengaluru airport, sent to judicial custody
Film actress Ranya Rao was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at Kempegowda International Airport for allegedly smuggling 14.8 kg of gold.
Read Full News HERE
After Rohit Sharma 'fat-shaming' row, Congress leader Shama Mohamed hails India's semi-final win
Congress leader Shama Mohamed, after facing backlash for her fat-shaming comment on Rohit Sharma, expressed happiness over India’s victory against Australia in the Champions Trophy semi-final.
Read full news HERE