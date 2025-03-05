Aamir Khan to Malaika Arora: Bollywood couples who taught importance of staying friends post divorce

Relationships are complex, and handling them as celebrities is a task. With the public eye on all the time, dealing with scrutiny over every move and every word is not a cakewalk.Let's see how these bollywood celebs managed to handle them well.

Bollywood defines love and also leaves us the lessons to handle love and break ups. While no one plans to break a relationship and stay in the headlines, allowing these things to take a toll on their mental well-being. But when things happen, we need to be aware of how to deal with the situation without creating the awkwardness and discomfort for further meetings. This process was normalized by Bollywood actors, leaving us a guide on how to do this to avoid further complications and choose kindness over hate.

Bollywood couples who remained friends post divorce:

1. Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan were married for 14 years before they announced their separation. It was tough for both the couple and fans too. But the decision that the couple took was tough and also necessary for the happiness of the individuals.

This couple proved that when things doesn't align between two people in a relationship, hate is not the solution. Hrithik and Sussanne remained good friends after separation, making them navigate their individual lives.

2. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao are one of the most famous celebrities as a couple and as individuals. They were married for 16 years before they announced their separation. They tried really hard to work on their relationship but they both chose to end the relationship when things are getting out of control.

They are both professionally and personally connected to each other. They proved that staying friends after separation is not a bad or problematic thing. In fact, they were so professional that they made a film that made it to the Oscar nominations. They also attended Aamir's first wife's daughter's wedding to show their love and care.

3. Kalki Koechlin and Anurag Kashyap

Kalki Koechlin and Anurag Kashyap have had a complex relationship with the huge age gap between them. Kalki often spoke about their age gap and how it started becoming problematic between them as a couple. They had their fair share of complex issues and problems.

But when they got separated, they respected each other's privacy and remained good friends. Recently, Kalki attended Anurag's child to show her support as a family. They did not let their separation affect their relations.

4. Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan dated for five years and got married in 1998. They were blessed with a son named 'Arhaan' in 2002. This couple had a tough time in their relationship but tried to save their relationship. But things got worse, and they couldn't save it anymore.

But after their separation, Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan remained good friends, respecting each other's privacy and co-parenting their kid without leaving their kid to suffer. They have been available to their kid and also remained good friends even after separation.

Guide to Staying Friends After a Breakup

1. Establish Clear Boundaries

You need to set clear boundaries when you are ending a relationship. Communicate and discuss how your dynamics are going to be after separation in advance. Like events to attend or how often to meet and all to avoid further complications.

2. Allow Time for Healing

Do not rush into being friends with your partner. Give yourself the time to process things and accept the fact that the relationship has ended. Rushing into friendship without healing may cause further complications.

3. Foster Open Communication

Be honest about your feelings and expectations from your ex-partner to keep things clear without having to deal with further complications. Allow your ex-partner to express their perspectives to find a middle ground.

4. Focus on the Positive Aspects

When you are planning to be friends with your ex-partner, it's important to focus on positive aspects and qualities of the person to avoid further complications.

5. Embrace Personal Growth

After the separation, acknowledge the need for individual healing and personal growth as much as you did for your relationship to work. Take time out to find yourself and your interests and create a career for yourself.

