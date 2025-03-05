Yogi Adityanath hits out at SP's Abu Azmi over Aurangzeb remarks: 'UP bhej do, hum upchar karwa lenge' (WATCH)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday attacked Samajwadi Party and its Maharashtra MLA Abu Azmi over his controversial remarks on Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

Mar 5, 2025

Addressing the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, CM Yogi while condemning the Samajwadi Party asked them to remove Abu Azmi from the party and send him to Uttar Pradesh for "treatment".

CM Yogi said - "Samajwadi Party us (Abu Azmi) kambhakt ko nikalo party se, UP bhej do, baaki upchaar hum apne aap karwa lenge." ("Remove that person from (Samajwadi) party and send him to UP, we will do his treatment.)

Sharpening his attacks on SP, CM Yogi said that they keep blaming Mahakumbh while the SP MLA is praising the person (Aurangzeb) who destroyed the temple and considers him as idol.

"The person who feels ashamed about the heritage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, instead of taking pride and considers Aurangzeb as his idol, does he have the right to stay in our country? Samajwadi Party should answer this. On one hand, you keep blaming Maha Kumbh...on the other hand, you praise a person like Aurangzeb, who destroyed the temples of the country...why can't you control that MLA of yours? Why didn't you condemn his statement?" the Chief Minister said in assembly.

UP CM Yogi also lauded the arrangements of the Mahakumbh saying that it will remain a memorable event for persons all over the country and the world and will continue to attract people.

The Chief Minister said, "Mahakumbh Prayagraj was a memorable event for persons who came from all over the country and the world. Mahakumbh was a unique event which will continue to attract people. People have their own issues, emotions. Neither we impose it on anyone nor we have this kind of nature. During the Mahakumbh, there were lot of political parties who were badmouthing about it, but we remained silent and performed our duties."

"Several thinkers have put their views on the spiritual, social, and economic aspects of the Mahakumbh. Person who has witnessed the Mahakumbh can only discuss such things.... I think whatever was the vision of a person, he saw the same kind of creation in Prayagraj. It was the first event which was praised by the world media whether it was The Wall Street Journal, BBC, Express, CNN, Tribune, Times... UNESCO also gave it the status of invaluable cultural heritage in 2019," CM Yogi added.

Meanwhile, SP MLA Abu Azmi has been suspended from the Maharashtra Assembly for the whole session amid a row over his remarks on Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar suspended Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi for the entire duration of the ongoing budget session. A proposal was brought in the Maharashtra Assembly today against Azmi's remarks.Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil said in the House that Azmi's objectionable statement had hurt the dignity of the House, leading to the proposal to suspend his membership for this session, which the Speaker passed.

Azmi had reportedly said that Aurangzeb was not a "cruel administrator" and "built many temples". He added that the battle between the Mughal emperor and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was for state administration and not about Hindu and Muslim.

Earlier on Tuesday, Abu Azmi said that his words had been twisted and that he was ready to take back his statement and apologise if sentiments were hurt.
"My words have been twisted. I have said what historians and writers have claimed about Aurangzeb Rahmatullah Ali," Azmi said.

"I have not made any derogatory comment about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Sambhaji Maharaj or any other great men - but still if anyone has been hurt by my statement, then I take back my words, my statement," Azmi said in a video on his X.

The MLA and Samajwadi Party chief on Maharashtra also said that the issue was being politicised.

"The issue is being made a political issue, and I think that closing the budget session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly because of this is causing harm to the people of Maharashtra," Azmi said.

Earlier, a zero FIR was registered against Azmi in the Naupada Police Station of Thane and was transferred to the Marine Drive police station in Mumbai in connection with his remarks on Aurangzeb. The FIR was lodged based on a complaint lodged by Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske. 

