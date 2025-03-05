Air India fires simulator trainer pilot, 10 pilots grounded amid training lapse probe

Air India has terminated a simulator trainer pilot for failing to properly conduct recurrent training. Ten pilots trained under him are grounded. The airline reported the issue to DGCA and praised the whistleblower.

Air India has terminated a simulator trainer pilot after he failed to properly discharge his duties during recurrent simulator training for pilots. As a precaution, ten pilots who underwent recurrent training under the trainer pilot have been removed from flying duties pending further investigation, said Air India in a statement.

The airline further said, "Immediately following the privatisation of Air India under the Tata group, the airline implemented the Tata Code of Conduct to establish clear behavioural expectations and accelerate cultural change to that of a Tata Group Company."

This included comprehensive training for all employees on Tata's ethos and ethics-related policies, such as anti-bribery, anti-corruption and whistleblowing, among others.

It said that an Apex Ethics Committee lead by senior management oversees efforts to foster a culture with zero tolerance for unethical behaviour.

Extensive awareness campaigns are regularly conducted to reinforce expectations.

A structured process for capturing allegations, conducting investigations and enforcing strict consequences was also introduced.

These are logged and investigated by an experienced team, independent of external interference. Under this process, in 2024 alone more than 30 Air India employees have been terminated for various ethical breaches, with numerous others receiving other disciplinary action.

Recently, a whistleblower alleged that a simulator trainer pilot had failed to properly discharge his duties during recurrent simulator training for pilots.

A detailed investigation was conducted and, following a review of the evidence, the allegation was corroborated. Accordingly, the said trainer pilot's services are being terminated. As a precaution, ten pilots who underwent recurrent training under the trainer pilot have been removed from flying duties pending further investigation.

Air India has voluntarily reported the matter to the Indian aviation regulator, DGCA, as part of our voluntary disclosure practice, and has commended the whistleblower for stepping forward, it said.

