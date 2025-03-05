IPL 2025: Ruturaj Gaikwad reveals how MS Dhoni approached him for CSK captaincy role

Ruturaj Gaikwad reveals MS Dhoni's surprising captaincy handover before IPL 2024, emphasizing the trust placed in him. 

Ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad opened up on how legendary five-time IPL-winning and World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni approached him for captaincy ahead of the previous season and assured him that he will be getting to make his own calls.

CSK will be kickstarting their upcoming IPL season against arch-rivals and five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at Chennai on March 23. Last year, under Gaikwad's captaincy, CSK failed to defend their title, finishing at fifth spot with seven wins and seven losses, with 14 points. They missed out on the playoffs spot on basis of net-run-rate.

Speaking exclusively on JioHotstar on CSK's leadership transition, the experts and the skipper himself said: Gaikwad said, "Just a week before the tournament last year, MS Dhoni came up to me and said, 'I am not leading this year--you are.' I was taken aback, asking, 'From the first game? Are you sure?' With just a few days to prepare, it was overwhelming. But he assured me, 'This is your team. You make your own decisions. I would not interfere--except when field placements are a 50-50 call. Even then, it is not a compulsion to follow my advice. That trust meant a lot to me."

Also read: IPL 2025: CSK shares emotional R Ashwin's 'homecoming' video ahead of his reunion with the franchise (WATCH)

Speaking on MS DhonI's longevity in the IPL, his former teammate and Australian legend Shane Watson, said, "The incredible part is that, even at 42, MS Dhoni is still delivering moments of brilliance. Though his role is more limited now, his impact on the team--and especially the fans--remains invaluable."

Also, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra said that during the last season, Dhoni was not barely occupying a place, but rather holding his hand "to the next king in line".
Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa also said that Ruturaj has a "calm demeanor", very similar to Dhoni.

"He is evolving as a leader, and with time, his performances will reflect that growth," he added.

Watson also said that the captaincy pressure and having Dhoni around has not affected Ruturaj's batting a bit, as he scored 583 runs in 14 matches at an average of 53.00 and a strike rate of 141.16, with a century and four fifties. His best score was 108*. He ended as the second-highest run-getter in the tournament.

"That speaks volumes about how well CSK's succession plan is working," concluded Watson.

Also read: IPL 2025: Sanju Samson hopes MS Dhoni continues IPL career, says 'thoda aur bhaiya'

