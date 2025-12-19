During the Haryana Assembly, Congress MLA Aftab Ahmed questioned crop damage aid for farmers. Revenue Minister Vipul Goel hit back, stating the BJP govt gave ₹4,781 crore in 11 years compared to Congress's ₹1,158 crore.

Debate over Crop Compensation

Congress MLA Aftab Ahmed, during the ongoing Winter Session of the Assembly, raised a question to the Haryana government over compensation provided for crop damage suffered by farmers in the state.

During the Question Hour, Ahmed said that while the government has provided compensation for 1.20 lakh acres, the extent of crop damage is much higher in the state. He further stated that around 4.75 lakh farmers have applied for compensation through the portal.

Responding to Ahmed's query, Revenue Minister Vipul Goel took a swipe at the Congress party, saying that an elephant's teeth are different for eating and showing. He stated that ₹4,781 crore in compensation has been provided over the past 11 years under the BJP government. Goel further said that Congress, in contrast, gave compensation of 1,158 crore to farmers. "Between 2005 and 2014, during the Congress government, compensation of ₹1,158 crore was provided, whereas ₹4,781 crore in compensation has been provided in 11 years under the BJP government.....The elephant's teeth are different for eating and showing," said Goel.

Unauthorised Colonies Discussed

Further, responding to a question by Congress MLA Mandeep Chatha on unauthorised colonies in Ismailabad, State Revenue Minister Vipul Goel said that applications were submitted for 10 colonies, of which five have been regularised, while the remaining five did not meet the required criteria. "The colonies have been regularised, and work is ongoing; hence, some inconvenience might occur," said Goel.

Row Erupts Over BPL Card Cancellations

Meanwhile, Congress MLA BB Batra asked about the cancellation of BPL cards in the state. Responding to the query, Food and Supplies Minister Rajesh Nagar said that over 8 lakh BPL cards have been cancelled.

However, after the Congress MLA alleged "vote theft" by the Haryana government, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini countered the charge, stating that under the Congress government, the BPL income limit was ₹1,20,000, which has been increased to ₹1,80,000 by the present government, and asserted that the Congress's actions have been rejected by the people. "During the investigation, over 8 lakh cards were found to have been cancelled," said Nagar.

"The opposition raises questions on this issue every session to mark their attendance.....The opposition is accusing us of a ration card scam, which is why we are providing answers," said Nayab Singh Saini.

"In the Congress government, the BPL income was 120,000, which our government has increased to 180,000," added Saini.

"The cards were made before the elections and now cancelled; this is vote theft," claimed BB Batra. "Congress's actions have been rejected. They are in frustration," said CM.

Bills Tabled in Winter Session

Haryana's 3-day winter session of the assembly commenced on Thursday. On the first day of the Winter Session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, a total of eight bills were tabled. These include, The Haryana Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Haryana Shri Mata Sheetla Devi Shrine (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Haryana Shree Mata Bhimeshwari Devi Mandir (Ashram), Beri Shrine (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Haryana Antrarashtriya Gita Jyanti Mela Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Haryana Shri Kapal Mochan, Shri Badri Narain, Shri Mantra Devi and Shri Kedar Nath Shrine (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Haryana Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Haryana Panchayati Raj (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025 and The Haryana Municipalities Bill, 2025. (ANI)