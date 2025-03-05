Rashmika Mandanna's sweet note about friendships; fans call it BFF goals

Rashmika Mandanna shared a heartfelt note about her friends and reveals how she gets support from her friends. Her heartfelt note got the attention from the fans.

Rashmika Mandanna is a well-known Indian actress who made a mark for herself in the South Indian film industry and Bollywood too. From her debut Kirrat Party to her recent film Chhaava, she has improved herself as an actor film by film. She recently took to her Instagram handle to share her pictures and left a heartfelt note to her friends. Fans couldn't stop but adored these pictures and commented 'BFF goals.'.

Rashmika Mandanna's sweet note:

Rashmika Mandanna shared her pictures flaunting her saree looks. She appeared in a gold-colored saree paired with a blue-colored blouse. The saree had little flowers detailed on the fabric with the same colored thread work. She finished her look with plain dark blue color bangles and matching earrings. She chose a bun rather than fancy braids to uplift the look and elegance of the saree. What caught fans' attention was her little black bindi that finished her look, flaunting the proper saree look.

She left a heartfelt note on the caption saying, ''Sometimes… just sometimes things happen too last minute, and you have to do hair, makeup, and styling all by yourself and have to ask my best friend to take my pictures… it ends up like this. 😂

I love it!! ❤️🙈

It’s taking me back to college days fully. 🙈'' referring to her friends.

This caption is relatable to many girls who have been through these types of situations where friends support you to make it to the day. Fans adored and filled her comment section with red hearts and comments like ''Always Traditional Saree Style ❤️😍😘,'' ''So cute 😍🔥❤️,'' and ''Thanks to the THE Bestfriend for clicking such pretty pictures 🥹❤️.''

Rashmika Mandanna projects:

On the work front, Rashmika's recent blockbusters Pushpa: The Rule and Chhaava showcased her true efficiency as an actress. She has an exciting lineup: 'Sikandar,' 'Kubera,' 'The Girlfriend, 'and 'Thama' to add more value to her filmography.

