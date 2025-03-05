Rashmika Mandanna's sweet note about friendships; fans call it BFF goals

Rashmika Mandanna shared a heartfelt note about her friends and reveals how she gets support from her friends. Her heartfelt note got the attention from the fans. 

Rashmika Mandanna's sweet note about friendships; fans call it BFF goals MEG
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Mar 5, 2025, 9:43 PM IST

Rashmika Mandanna is a well-known Indian actress who made a mark for herself in the South Indian film industry and Bollywood too. From her debut Kirrat Party to her recent film Chhaava, she has improved herself as an actor film by film. She recently took to her Instagram handle to share her pictures and left a heartfelt note to her friends. Fans couldn't stop but adored these pictures and commented 'BFF goals.'.

Rashmika Mandanna's sweet note:

Rashmika Mandanna shared her pictures flaunting her saree looks. She appeared in a gold-colored saree paired with a blue-colored blouse. The saree had little flowers detailed on the fabric with the same colored thread work. She finished her look with plain dark blue color bangles and matching earrings. She chose a bun rather than fancy braids to uplift the look and elegance of the saree. What caught fans' attention was her little black bindi that finished her look, flaunting the proper saree look.

She left a heartfelt note on the caption saying, ''Sometimes… just sometimes things happen too last minute, and you have to do hair, makeup, and styling all by yourself and have to ask my best friend to take my pictures… it ends up like this. 😂

I love it!! ❤️🙈

It’s taking me back to college days fully. 🙈'' referring to her friends.

This caption is relatable to many girls who have been through these types of situations where friends support you to make it to the day. Fans adored and filled her comment section with red hearts and comments like ''Always Traditional Saree Style ❤️😍😘,'' ''So cute 😍🔥❤️,'' and ''Thanks to the THE Bestfriend for clicking such pretty pictures 🥹❤️.''

ALSO READ:  Meenakshi Chaudhary net worth: Income, assets, remuneration, and more

Rashmika Mandanna projects:

On the work front, Rashmika's recent blockbusters Pushpa: The Rule and Chhaava showcased her true efficiency as an actress. She has an exciting lineup: 'Sikandar,' 'Kubera,' 'The Girlfriend, 'and 'Thama' to add more value to her filmography.

ALSO READ:  BLACKPINK's Jennie accused of copying Alia Bhatt's Rani theme Song ahead of world tour; Fans outraged

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Aamir Khan to Malaika Arora: Bollywood couples who taught importance of staying friends post divorce MEG

Aamir Khan to Malaika Arora: Bollywood couples who taught importance of staying friends post divorce

Ben Stiller reveals Barack Obama turned down voice role in 'Severance' season 2 ddr

Ben Stiller reveals Barack Obama turned down voice role in 'Severance' season 2

BLACKPINK's Jennie accused of copying Alia Bhatt's Rani theme Song ahead of world tour; Fans outraged MEG

BLACKPINK's Jennie accused of copying Alia Bhatt's Rani theme Song ahead of world tour; Fans outraged

Namastey London: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif's HIT film to return to theaters on THIS date RBA

Namastey London: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif's HIT film to return to theaters on THIS date

Harvey Weinstein responds to Adrien Brody's Oscars speech honoring his children NTI

Harvey Weinstein responds to Adrien Brody’s Oscars speech honoring his children

Recent Stories

Daktronics Stock Sees Biggest Drop In Over 2 Years As Q3 Earnings Disappoint, CEO Exits – Retail Sentiment Flips

Daktronics Stock Sees Biggest Drop In Over 2 Years As Q3 Earnings Disappoint, CEO Exits – Retail Sentiment Flips

IPL 2025: Ruturaj Gaikwad reveals how MS Dhoni approached him for CSK captaincy role HRD

IPL 2025: Ruturaj Gaikwad reveals how MS Dhoni approached him for CSK captaincy role

5 biggest advices that spoils your career; Myths, facts you need to know MEG

5 biggest advices that spoils your career;Myths, facts you need to know

Mazaka actress Ritu Varma's floral outfit grabs limelight; New trend unlocked MEG

Mazaka actress Ritu Varma's floral outfit grabs limelight; New trend unlocked

Barrick Gold Stock Draws Attention After UBS Upgrade Highlights Mali Deal As Catalyst – Retail Remains Skeptical

Barrick Gold Stock Draws Attention After UBS Upgrade Highlights Mali Deal As Catalyst – Retail Remains Skeptical

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | Ramadan 2025: What Is Ghabga? The Hidden Gem of Celebrations in the GCC

Gulf Pulse | Ramadan 2025: What Is Ghabga? The Hidden Gem of Celebrations in the GCC

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Trump Wants Ukraine's Rare Earth Reserves. What Makes Them So Special?

Infographic Hub | Trump Wants Ukraine's Rare Earth Reserves. What Makes Them So Special?

Video Icon
Farhan Azmi Booked in Goa Over Gun Incident; Ayesha Takia Calls It a ‘Night of Horror’!

Farhan Azmi Booked in Goa Over Gun Incident; Ayesha Takia Calls It a ‘Night of Horror’!

Video Icon
Who is Ranya Rao, Kannada Actress ARRESTED for Smuggling 14.8 KG Gold at Bengaluru Airport?

Who is Ranya Rao, Kannada Actress ARRESTED for Smuggling 14.8 KG Gold at Bengaluru Airport?

Video Icon
'Khatara Gaadi' – Tejashwi Yadav Takes Jibe on Nitish Kumar | Asianet Newsable

'Khatara Gaadi' – Tejashwi Yadav Takes Jibe on Nitish Kumar | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon