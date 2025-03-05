UP constable blames wife's 'blood-drinking' dreams for tardiness in hilarious reply to disciplinary notice

A constable in Uttar Pradesh gave a bizarre excuse for repeated tardiness, claiming his wife appears in his dreams, sits on his chest, and drinks his blood. His reply has since gone viral on social media.

In an unusually hilarious response to a disciplinary notice, a PAC constable in Meerut blamed his wife’s eerie presence in his dreams for his repeated lateness and poor turnout at work. The Meerut constable’s dramatic excuse, viral on internet now, has left everyone in splits.

The 44th Battalion of Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) had issued him a disciplinary warning on February 17, 2025, after he failed to report on time for a crucial morning briefing. The notice also reprimanded him for improper uniform and a lack of interest in work.

In his reply, the constable claimed that his wife haunts his dreams, sits on his chest, and tries to drink his blood, leading to sleepless nights and distress. He further explained that he was under medication for depression and that his mother’s illness had worsened his emotional state.

The official disciplinary notice issued to a PAC (Pradeshik Armed Constabulary) constable for arriving late to duty, improper uniform, and negligence in work. The constable's handwritten response is an unusual and dramatic explanation, stating that his 'wife haunts his dreams, sits on his chest, and tries to drink his blood, causing him sleepless nights and distress.'

In his response, he also mentioned personal issues, including his mother's illness, leading to emotional turmoil and a lack of motivation. His plea for guidance on how to surrender himself to God adds a strikingly emotional touch to the response. The bizarre nature of the explanation has turned this official exchange into a viral sensation.

The letter has since gone viral on social media, with users finding humor in his unconventional justification. However, his plea for guidance on how to surrender to God has also raised concerns about his mental health.

As of now, the disciplinary action against him remains unclear, but his response has certainly provided netizens with some unexpected amusement.

