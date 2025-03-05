Mazaka actress Ritu Varma's floral outfit grabs limelight; New trend unlocked

Ritu Varma is known for her unique fashion sense and strong character selection in the films. This actress has now come up with a floral outfit that is not just a regular one. Let's see what speciality this dress holds and how is it going to alter the fashion industry. 

Mazaka actress Ritu Varma's floral outfit grabs limelight; New trend unlocked MEG
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Mar 5, 2025, 9:20 PM IST

Ritu Varma recently posted her pictures on Instagram,, flaunting her unique fashion sense. She donned a co-ord set with floral prints on the fit,, making her glow like a flower. This outfit is expected to start a new trend in the industry due to its unique features and color combinations. The outfit not just grabbed the limelight but also complements the elegance and charm that she holds.

Mazaka actress Ritu Varma's floral outfit:

The outfitwas just not about the floral print, but the way the flowers were highlighted with contrastinging colors and realistic arrangements of the flowers on her dress. The dress itself stood out asas an outstanding factor that did not needny neck piece or heavy earrings to make it charming. The floral patchwork and cutout design is going to be a big trend in the coming years.

This beautiful visually appealing outfit is designed by Sahil Kochhar who is well known for his collection of floral prints.

As always, Ritu opted for a minimal makeupand charming smile,, enhancing her natural beauty,, and fans compliments dede comment sections. As her birthday isve days, fans started wishing her in advance. Fans called her "the most beautiful girl in the world," "looking beautiful, and "absolutely gorgeous.". 

ALSO READ:  Health forecast: Indians at risk of rise in obesity by 2050; Dangerous predictions revealed

Rotu Varma projects:

Ritu Varma is known for her significant roles in the films Pelli Choopulu, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, Ninnila Ninnila, Varudu Kaavalenu, Oke Oka Jeevitham, etc. Her recent release Mazaka, featuring Sundeep Kishan, Ritu Varma, and Rao Ramesh in vital roles, is doing okay at the box office. She is now busy working on her upcoming project 'Dhruva Natchathiram.'. 

ALSO READ:  Meenakshi Chaudhary birthday: 7 ways to style saree for tall women

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Aamir Khan to Malaika Arora: Bollywood couples who taught importance of staying friends post divorce MEG

Aamir Khan to Malaika Arora: Bollywood couples who taught importance of staying friends post divorce

Lipstick Guide: How to find your perfect shade with ease SRI

Lipstick Guide: How to find your perfect shade with ease

Vitamin C to Niacinamide: 8 best anti-aging skincare ingredients you need for youthful skin SRI

Vitamin C to Niacinamide: 8 best anti-aging skincare ingredients you need for youthful skin

Can Infertility Affect the Sexual Relationship of Couples? Read on RBA

Can Infertility Affect Sexual Relationship of Couples? Read on

Mental Health: 5 proven Japanese techniques to declutter, de-stress, self discovery MEG

Mental Health: 5 proven Japanese techniques to declutter, de-stress, self discovery

Recent Stories

Daktronics Stock Sees Biggest Drop In Over 2 Years As Q3 Earnings Disappoint, CEO Exits – Retail Sentiment Flips

Daktronics Stock Sees Biggest Drop In Over 2 Years As Q3 Earnings Disappoint, CEO Exits – Retail Sentiment Flips

IPL 2025: Ruturaj Gaikwad reveals how MS Dhoni approached him for CSK captaincy role HRD

IPL 2025: Ruturaj Gaikwad reveals how MS Dhoni approached him for CSK captaincy role

5 biggest advices that spoils your career; Myths, facts you need to know MEG

5 biggest advices that spoils your career;Myths, facts you need to know

Rashmika Mandanna's sweet note about friendships; fans call it BFF goals MEG

Rashmika Mandanna's sweet note about friendships; fans call it BFF goals

Barrick Gold Stock Draws Attention After UBS Upgrade Highlights Mali Deal As Catalyst – Retail Remains Skeptical

Barrick Gold Stock Draws Attention After UBS Upgrade Highlights Mali Deal As Catalyst – Retail Remains Skeptical

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | Ramadan 2025: What Is Ghabga? The Hidden Gem of Celebrations in the GCC

Gulf Pulse | Ramadan 2025: What Is Ghabga? The Hidden Gem of Celebrations in the GCC

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Trump Wants Ukraine's Rare Earth Reserves. What Makes Them So Special?

Infographic Hub | Trump Wants Ukraine's Rare Earth Reserves. What Makes Them So Special?

Video Icon
Farhan Azmi Booked in Goa Over Gun Incident; Ayesha Takia Calls It a ‘Night of Horror’!

Farhan Azmi Booked in Goa Over Gun Incident; Ayesha Takia Calls It a ‘Night of Horror’!

Video Icon
Who is Ranya Rao, Kannada Actress ARRESTED for Smuggling 14.8 KG Gold at Bengaluru Airport?

Who is Ranya Rao, Kannada Actress ARRESTED for Smuggling 14.8 KG Gold at Bengaluru Airport?

Video Icon
'Khatara Gaadi' – Tejashwi Yadav Takes Jibe on Nitish Kumar | Asianet Newsable

'Khatara Gaadi' – Tejashwi Yadav Takes Jibe on Nitish Kumar | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon