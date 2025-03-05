MP SHOCKER! 'He kissed me on lips': Girl molested by 75-year-old in parking lot

A 75-year-old man allegedly molested a 12-year-old girl in a CCTV blind spot of a residential parking lot in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. The terrified girl informed her family, who filed a complaint. The accused is on the run, and police are investigating.

A shocking case of child abuse has surfaced in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, where a 75-year-old man, D. Srinivas Bharti, allegedly molested a 12-year-old girl in the parking lot of a residential complex in Astha Nagar.

According to a report in The Free Press Journal, the girl was passing through the area on Monday evening to meet her friends when the elderly man stopped her. He called her towards a CCTV blind spot, started asking about her exams, and then held her hand, kissed her, and touched her inappropriately.

The girl was horrified and broke down in tears. When she threatened to tell her parents, the accused pleaded for forgiveness and urged her not to reveal the incident.

Distressed and crying, the girl rushed home and recounted the horrifying ordeal to her family. "Uncle first asked about my exams and then kissed me on lips," she told them. Without delay, her family took her to the Gaurighat police station and lodged a formal complaint.

A case has been registered under POCSO and other relevant sections of the law, and police have launched a manhunt to track down the absconding accused.

Residents of the building expressed outrage, emphasizing that the accused seemed aware of the CCTV blind spot, raising suspicions that he may have misused the area before.

Authorities have assured strict action, urging residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behavior to ensure the safety of women and children in shared residential spaces.

