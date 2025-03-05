MP SHOCKER! 'He kissed me on lips': Girl molested by 75-year-old in parking lot

A 75-year-old man allegedly molested a 12-year-old girl in a CCTV blind spot of a residential parking lot in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. The terrified girl informed her family, who filed a complaint. The accused is on the run, and police are investigating.  
 

MP SHOCKER! 'He kissed me on lips': Girl molested by 75-year-old in parking lot ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Published: Mar 5, 2025, 4:31 PM IST

A shocking case of child abuse has surfaced in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, where a 75-year-old man, D. Srinivas Bharti, allegedly molested a 12-year-old girl in the parking lot of a residential complex in Astha Nagar.  

According to a report in The Free Press Journal, the girl was passing through the area on Monday evening to meet her friends when the elderly man stopped her. He called her towards a CCTV blind spot, started asking about her exams, and then held her hand, kissed her, and touched her inappropriately.  

The girl was horrified and broke down in tears. When she threatened to tell her parents, the accused pleaded for forgiveness and urged her not to reveal the incident.

Also read: Trump ditches signature red tie for purple — A symbolic shift or mere style choice?

Distressed and crying, the girl rushed home and recounted the horrifying ordeal to her family. "Uncle first asked about my exams and then kissed me on lips," she told them. Without delay, her family took her to the Gaurighat police station and lodged a formal complaint. 

A case has been registered under POCSO and other relevant sections of the law, and police have launched a manhunt to track down the absconding accused.

Residents of the building expressed outrage, emphasizing that the accused seemed aware of the CCTV blind spot, raising suspicions that he may have misused the area before.

Authorities have assured strict action, urging residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behavior to ensure the safety of women and children in shared residential spaces.

Also read: Zepto charging iPhone users more? Viral Insta video sparks shock, memes and counterclaims (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Recent Stories

Vitamin C to Niacinamide: 8 best anti-aging skincare ingredients you need for youthful skin SRI

Vitamin C to Niacinamide: 8 best anti-aging skincare ingredients you need for youthful skin

Massive avalanche hits Sonmarg's Sarbal area in J-K, no casualties reported vkp

Massive avalanche hits Sonmarg's Sarbal area in J-K, no casualties reported

GTA 6 price hike: Will Indian gamers have to pay Rs 8,800? High cost reasons explained gcw

GTA 6 price hike: Will Indian gamers have to pay Rs 8,800? High cost reasons explained

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal mirrors Elon Musk's workplace strategy, mandates weekly reports ddr

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal mirrors Elon Musk's workplace strategy, mandates weekly reports

'I offered to withdraw my statement': SP's Abu Azmi questions suspension over Aurangzeb remarks (WATCH) shk

'I offered to withdraw my statement': SP's Abu Azmi questions suspension over Aurangzeb remarks (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma BREAK UP After Two Years!

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma BREAK UP After Two Years!

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Addresses Water, Road, and Stray Dog Issues in Shalimar Bagh Visit

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Addresses Water, Road, and Stray Dog Issues in Shalimar Bagh Visit

Video Icon
CM Yogi SLAMS SP MLA Abu Azmi Over Aurangzeb Remark, Demands Action! | Asianet Newsable

CM Yogi SLAMS SP MLA Abu Azmi Over Aurangzeb Remark, Demands Action! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
CBFC Seeks OTT BAN on Violent Malayalam Film 'Marco'

CBFC Seeks OTT BAN on Violent Malayalam Film 'Marco'

Video Icon
Real Madrid 2-1 Atletico, Champions League HIGHLIGHTS | Brahim Díaz's Magic Seals Win

Real Madrid 2-1 Atletico, Champions League HIGHLIGHTS | Brahim Díaz's Magic Seals Win

Video Icon