WWE: Top 5 greatest heel turns ever; where does John Cena's moment rank?

A well-executed heel turn can elevate a wrestler's career and leave a lasting impact on the audience. Here are the top 5 heel turns in WWE history.

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
Published: Mar 5, 2025, 7:11 PM IST

WWE fans were mindblown with John Cena's heel turn at the Elimination Chamber and it was the first time many of us even imagined the man as a bad guy. Similarly, there are other heel turns that shocked the audience and let's see where the John Cena moment rank among such moments in wrestling history.

article_image2

5. Stone Cold (WrestleMania 17, April 1, 2001)

Steve Austin's heel turn was a pivotal moment in WWE history. His alliance with Mr. McMahon marked the end of the Attitude Era and divided the fanbase. Although the execution was flawed, the moment remains unforgettable.


article_image3

4. Seth Rollins (Raw, June 2, 2014)

Seth Rollins' heel turn was a surprise to many fans. His betrayal of The Shield was a pivotal moment in his career, leading to a successful run with The Authority.

article_image4

3. Shawn Michaels (Wrestling Challenge, January 11, 1992)

Shawn Michaels' breakup with Marty Jannetty was a masterclass in storytelling. The tension built up over time, culminating in a shocking betrayal. Michaels' solo run would go on to become one of the most successful in WWE history.

article_image5

1. Bret Hart (WrestleMania 13, March 23, 1997)

Bret Hart's heel turn is widely regarded as one of the greatest in WWE history. His frustration with management and the crowd's shifting allegiance to Steve Austin created a complex and nuanced character. Although his heel run was short-lived, it paved the way for the Attitude Era and left a lasting impact on the WWE universe.

article_image6

1. John Cena (Elimination Chamber, March 1, 2025)

John Cena's heel turn was a long-awaited moment for many fans. Although the reasoning behind his turn is still unclear, the impact was undeniable. This new direction has the potential to revitalize Cena's career.

Cena was the prototype baby face of the company for almost his entire WWE career and his heel turn came as a shock, especially towards the end of his career. This could end up as the greatest heel run in history of WWE if executed properly. It is already the greatest 'shocking' heel turn moment ever in WWE.

