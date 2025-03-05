Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal mirrors Elon Musk's workplace strategy, mandates weekly reports

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has introduced a mandatory weekly reporting system, requiring employees to submit work updates in bullet points. The move, reminiscent of Elon Musk’s directive for US federal workers, comes amid Ola’s restructuring and layoffs.

In a new workplace directive, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has introduced a weekly reporting system, requiring employees to share brief updates on their accomplishments. The initiative, named "Kya Chal Raha Hai?", aims to enhance transparency and accountability within the company.

Employees must send 3 to 5 bullet-point updates every week directly to Aggarwal and their reporting managers. A dedicated email ID, Kyachalrahahai@olagroup.in, was created for submissions and went live within an hour of the announcement, say media reports.

Also read: MP SHOCKER! 'He kissed me on lips': Girl molested by 75-year-old in parking lot

This policy bears a striking resemblance to Elon Musk’s recent directive for US federal employees, introduced under the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Musk’s move sought to reduce inefficiencies and bureaucratic delays but faced criticism for potential employee burnout.

Aggarwal’s directive comes at a critical time for Ola, as the company undergoes major cost-cutting measures. Ola Electric, the company’s EV division, is reportedly planning to lay off over 1,000 employees, its second mass job cut in five months.

The layoffs will affect multiple departments, including procurement, customer relations, and charging infrastructure, as Ola seeks to streamline operations and improve profitability.

Aggarwal has been implementing strict workplace policies over the past year. In December, he issued a warning about poor employee attendance, reinforcing his approach to workplace discipline and efficiency.

While the weekly reports aim to increase accountability, the policy's long-term impact on employee morale and productivity remains to be seen.

Also read: Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal gets brutally trolled after holy dip at Maha Kumbh: 'Scooter ko bhi duba dete'

Latest Videos