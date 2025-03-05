'Law applies to all': DGP distances himself after daughter Ranya Rao's arrest for smuggling 14kg gold

Kannada actress Ranya Rao was arrested by the DRI in Bengaluru for allegedly smuggling 14.8 kg of gold from Dubai. Karnataka’s government stated that the law applies equally to all, as investigations into the case continue.

The arrest of Kannada and Tamil film actress Ranya Rao in a gold smuggling case has rocked Karnataka, with her father, senior IPS officer DGP K Ramachandra Rao, swiftly distancing himself from her actions.

Ranya, 32, was caught at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) with 14kg of gold bars concealed in a belt after returning from Dubai. Acting on a tip-off, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted her and took her into custody.

Officials suspect she is linked to a larger smuggling network operating through Bengaluru airport. On Tuesday, a court remanded her to 14-day judicial custody as investigations continued.

Reacting to the controversy, DGP Rao insisted he had no knowledge of her activities. "She got married four months ago and hasn’t visited us since. We are unaware of her or her husband's business dealings. This has come as a huge shock and disappointment. The law will take its course," he told TOI.

Karnataka Government on Ranya Rao's arrest

After Kannada actress Ranya Rao, known for her roles in films like 'Maanikya' and 'Pataki,' was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on March 3, 2025, in Bengaluru, the Karnataka government said that the law was the same for all.

The arrest comes after allegations that she was involved in smuggling 14.8 kilograms of gold from Dubai into India. In light of the situation, Congress MLA and Legal Advisor to the Karnataka Chief Minister, AS Ponnanna, made a statement regarding the arrest.

Ponnanna asserted that Ranya was being treated as any other accused, saying, "She is an accused for indulging in smuggling. The law will take its course, whether she is the DGP's, the CM's or the Prime Minister's daughter...If there is any official nexus involved in this, it will come out in the investigation."

Ranya, the stepdaughter of Karnataka's Director General of Police (DGP) Dr. K Ramachandra Rao, was detained at Kempegowda International Airport (KIAD) after arriving on an Emirates flight from Dubai.

DRI officials, who had been tipped off about her suspected involvement in gold smuggling, stationed a team at the airport ahead of her arrival. Following the landing of her flight, she was arrested and taken into custody by the DRI. On March 4, 2025, Ranya was produced before a special court judge for financial offences, where she was remanded into judicial custody until March 18, 2025.

Before being transferred to custody, Ranya underwent a medical examination at Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru. The actress, during questioning, claimed her visit to Dubai was for business purposes. However, DRI officials allege that she was carrying a significant amount of gold intended to be smuggled into India.

According to the DRI, the gold in her possession weighed a total of 14.8 kilograms. As of now, Ranya remains in judicial custody while the DRI continues its investigation into the case.

Ranya Rao had been on the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence’s (DRI) radar for months due to her frequent short trips abroad, reportedly visiting the Gulf over ten times since January 2025. Investigators are now reviewing past airport footage to determine if she had previously smuggled gold undetected, A Times of India (TOI) report said.

Sources suggest Ranya exploited protocol privileges typically reserved for bureaucrats to bypass security checks. A designated protocol officer would escort her out of the airport, allowing her to avoid physical frisking, while a government vehicle ensured she evaded road inspections.

Adding further intrigue, her father, DGP K Ramachandra Rao, has a controversial past. In 2014, while serving as IGP (Southern Range), he was linked to a case where Mysuru police were accused of misappropriating ₹2 crore seized from a private bus. The CID later arrested his gunman for dacoity in connection with the case.

As multiple agencies deepen their investigation into Ranya’s alleged role in an organised smuggling network, authorities are working to uncover the full extent of her involvement.

