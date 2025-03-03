comscore
Mar 3, 2025, 9:30 AM IST

LIVE India News updates on March 3: First arrest in Congress worker Himani Narwal's murder

india news today live breaking updates on politics sports cricket business technology auto avalanche champions trophy march 3 2025

Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, business, technology, auto and general news. Follow the latest developments and major events shaping the nation—all in one place.

9:29 AM IST

Haryana Police makes first arrest in Congress' worker Himani Narwal's murder case

Haryana Police have arrested one accused in the connection with the murder case of Congress worker Himani Narwal, police said on Monday. The body of Himani Narwal was found inside a suitcase near a highway in Rohtak on March 1.

9:27 AM IST

India News Today: Top stocks to watch today: Tata Motors, Paytm, M&M, NLC India in focus

India's leading automobile manufacturers are under the spotlight as market sluggishness continues to impact demand. While Maruti Suzuki reported modest growth in February sales, Hyundai and Tata Motors witnessed a decline.

8:58 AM IST

20 illegal weapons surrendered in Manipur amid police awareness efforts

In response to Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla’s appeal and awareness campaigns by the District Police, Assam Rifles, and CRPF, civilians and community groups in Manipur have started surrendering illegal weapons.

8:56 AM IST

India News Today: Uttarakhand Avalanche: 8 dead as rescue efforts wrap up in Mana; 46 rescued

Brigadier MS Dhillon, Commander of IBEX Brigade, confirmed that eight people lost their lives after an avalanche struck a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) camp in Uttarakhand's Mana. A total of 46 individuals were rescued and are receiving medical treatment.

8:44 AM IST

India News Today: Man hacks wife, friend to death over infidelity suspicion in Pathanamthitta; arrested

A brutal double murder in Pathanamthitta's Kalanjoor has shocked the local community. A man, Baiju, allegedly killed his wife, Vaishnavi, and her friend, Vishnu, suspecting an illicit affair.

8:43 AM IST

India News Today: 7 booked in molestation case involving Union Minister's daughter in Jalgaon; one accused has four prior cases

Jalgaon police have booked seven individuals in connection with the alleged molestation of Union Minister Raksha Khadse’s daughter. One accused, Aniket Bhui, has four prior criminal cases.

