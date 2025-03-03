IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy 2025: Will Travis become big 'Head' ache for India again in semifinal?

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal, all eyes will be on none other than Travis Head, who has been a thorn in India’s flesh in recent ICC knockout matches.

Team India and Australia will lock horns against each other in the much-anticipated Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, March 3. India finished Group A on top of the points table with three successive wins and accumulated six points. Australia, on the other hand, finished second in Group B with a win against two draws. Australia’s last two Champions Trophy group stage matches against South Africa and Afghanistan were washed out due to rain in Rawalpindi and Lahore. India and Australia will be meeting each other for the fourth consecutive time in ICC tournaments. The last face off between two sides at an ICC tournament was in the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 clash, where the Men in Blue emerged victorious with a 24-run win over the Pat Cummins-led side. In the Champions Trophy, India and India and Australia faced off against each other four times, with their last encounter coming in 2009. Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal, all eyes will be on none other than Travis Head, who has been a thorn in India’s flesh in recent ICC knockout matches.

Travis Head has been India’s foe ever since his knock hurt in the 2023 ODI World Cup final hurt the Men in Blue’s chances of getting hands on the prestigious trophy. The 31-year-old played a brilliant knock of 137 off 120 balls to help Australia chase down a 241-run target and clinch the record-extending sixth ODI World Cup title in Ahmedabad. Head’s knock left on the Indian team and its fans, his aggressive strokeplay dismantled India’s bowling attack on the grandest stage. Since then, Travis Head has been a target for Indian bowlers, who are always eager to find ways to neutralise his threat.

A few months before Travis Head gave a nightmare to India in the 2023 ODI World Cup Final, the left-handed batter became a threat for India in the World Test Championship final, where he played a scintillating 163 off 174 balls to help Australia put up a first innings total of 469. His counter-attack innings alongside Steve Smith’s 121 put India on the backfoot early on in the game. Eventually, Pat Cummins-led clinched their first WTC title by securing a 209-run victory by bundling out India for 234 in the second innings. Travis Head was adjudged Player of the WTC final for his performance across innings.

Seven months after the ODI World Cup 2023 final nightmare, India and Travis Head faced off again in the Super 8 clash of the T20 World Cup 2024. The left-handed batter once again looked dangerous with the bat as he played a brilliant innings of 76 off 43 balls in Australia’s pursuit of chasing down a 206-run target. However, India managed to restrict Australia to 181/7 and secure a 24-run victory. Head’s stay at the crease gave India a scare, but his dismissal by Jasprit Bumrah turned the game around for the Men in Blue. However, Travis Head once again proved why is one of Australia’s dangerous batters in high-pressure games, keeping India on their toes until his dismissal shifted the momentum of the game.

In the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India’s headache continued as Travis Head played crucial knocks in the challenging conditions. Head notched up two centuries in the five-match Test series, scoring 140 and 152 in Adelaide and Brisbane, respectively. His 140-run innings in the Adelaide Pink Ball Test helped Australia secure a commanding victory, while his 152 played a vital role in Australia’s fightback as they collapsed to 75/3 in the first innings. Head once again showed his ability to absorb pressure and counter attack, turning the tide in Australia’s favour when the team needed him the most.

Travis Head and Team India are set to face off again in the Champions Trophy 2025. Given his past performances against India, the Men in Blue will be cautious of the threat he poses in the high-stakes encounter. In the match against Afghanistan, Travis Head got back into his rhythm as he played an unbeaten innings of 59 off 40 balls before the match was called off due to rain in Lahore. Head is an aggressive batter who not only anchors Australia’s innings at the top but also thrives in high pressure situations and has a history of delivering impactful performances in crucial matches.

Travis Head has a good record across all formats of the game against India, amassing 1763, including four centuries, at an average of 44.07 in 32 matches. When it comes to ODIs, Head has aggregated 345 runs, including a century, at an average of 43.12 in nine matches. Considering his record against India, Travis Head will be a key player to watch out for in the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal, as India bowlers aim to neutralize his threat and secure a spot in the final.

