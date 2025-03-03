Rohit Sharma: 5 unbreakable records of Team India skipper across all formats

During his illustrious career, Rohit Sharma has etched his name in the history book of records and there are certain achievements of him that are likely to be unmatched in the years to come.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma is one of the greatest batters India have produced. Making his international debut for India at the T20 World Cup in 2007, Rohit cemented his place in the Indian team and emerged as an all-format player. Over the last 18 years of his international career, Rohit Sharma consistently delivered and performed for Team India and also led the team across all formats after taking over captaincy duties from Virat Kohli in 2022. The 37-year-old is among the leading run-getters for India across all formats, amassing 19596 runs, including 49 centuries and 107 fifties, at an average of 42.14 in 497 matches. During his illustrious career, Rohit Sharma has etched his name in the history book of records and there are certain achievements of him that are likely to be unmatched in the years to come. Here are five unbreakable records of Rohit Sharma

Image Credit: Twitter

1. Highest Individual ODI score A record that is likely to remain with Rohit Sharma is the highest individual score in the history of ODI cricket. The Indian batting stalwart recorded the highest individual ODI score against Sri Lanka in Kolkata in 2014, playing a phenomenal and record-breaking innings of 264 off 173 balls, including 33 fours and 9 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 152.60 during his 225-minute stay at the crease. It’s over a decade since Rohit played one of the greatest innings in the history of ODI cricket and yet the record remains unbeaten even today. Former New Zealand opener Martin Guptill came close to shattering Rohit Sharma’s ODI record, but fell short, scoring 237 against West Indies in the 2015 World Cup quarterfinal at Wellington.

Image Credit: Getty Images

2. Most ODI double centuries Another record that would seem impossible to break in years to come is the most ODI double centuries by Rohit Sharma. Team India skipper recorded three double centuries in his ODI career, which is an humongous achievement by a player in the history of the format. Sharma scored his ODI double century against Australia in Bengaluru in 2013 and joined Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag in the elite list. He followed up with his world record 264 against Sri Lanka in Kolkata and then notched up his third double ton on his wedding anniversary, scoring an unbeaten 208 against Sri Lanka in Mohali in 2017. This record will remain unshattered in the years to come.

Image Credit: Getty Images

3. Most centuries in an ODI World Cup Rohit Sharma had a great ODI World Cup in 2019, where he shattered the record for the most centuries in a single edition of the prestigious tournament. The 37-year-old registered five centuries in a World Cup, breaking the previous record of four centuries held by former Sri Lanka batting legend Kumar Sangakkara in the 2015 ODI World Cup. Rohit Sharma's five centuries came against South Africa, England, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. He was the highest run-getter of the World Cup, amassing 648 runs, including 5 centuries and a fifty, at an average of 81 in nine matches. He fell 25 runs short of breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 673 runs in an ODI World Cup in 2003.

Image Credit: Getty Images

4. Most sixes in international cricket Apart from his run-scoring ability, Rohit Sharma is someone who enjoys taking on bowlers and clearing the boundary with ease. Rohit holds the record for most sixes in the history of international cricket, with 633 sixes in 497 matches across all formats. He is the only player to hit over 600 sixes across all formats at international level. Rohit Sharma has smashed 340 sixes in ODIs, 12 sixes away from former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi record of 351 runs. In T20Is, India skipper holds the record of 205 maximums, while 88 sixes came in Tests. The record for most international sixes and most T20I maximums are likely to remain unshattered even after he retires from international cricket.

Image Credit: Getty Images

5. Most T20I runs for India Rohit Sharma was a force to be reckoned with in the T20Is for India until his retirement from the format after leading the Men in Blue to T20 World Cup triumph last year, eventually ending 11-year ICC title drought. Rohit is currently the leading run-getter for India in T20Is, amassing 4231 runs, including 5 centuries and 32 fifties, at an average of 32.05 and a strike rate of 140.89 in 159 matches. At one point, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were neck and neck in the race for the most T20I runs, but the former India T20I skipper eventually surged ahead. Rohit Sharma’s Indian record for most runs in T20Is is likely to remain intact until and unless a young talented batter consistently performs and delivers at the highest level.

Latest Videos