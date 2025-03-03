ISI-backed terror plot to attack Ayodhya's Ram Temple foiled; Suspect nabbed, hand grenades recovered

Gujarat ATS and Faridabad STF arrested 19-year-old Abdul Rahman for allegedly plotting an attack on Ayodhya's Ram Temple, recovering two hand grenades from his possession.

A major terror plot targeting the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has been foiled with the arrest of a suspect in Faridabad. The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), with the assistance of the Faridabad Special Task Force (STF), apprehended the suspect, identified as Abdul Rahman, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. Two hand grenades were recovered from him, which were later defused by security agencies in Faridabad. Initial investigations have revealed a conspiracy to attack the Ram Temple.

According to reports quoting sources, Abdul Rahman was in contact with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and was associated with multiple radical groups. He ran a mutton shop in Faizabad and also worked as an auto driver. As part of the alleged plot, he conducted reconnaissance of the Ram Temple multiple times and shared crucial information with ISI. He reportedly travelled by train from Faizabad to Faridabad, where he received hand grenades from a handler and was planning to return to Ayodhya before his arrest.

Interrogation Leads to Recovery of Live Hand Grenades

Acting on inputs from central agencies, the Gujarat ATS and Faridabad STF launched an operation, leading to Abdul Rahman’s arrest. During interrogation, he disclosed information about hidden weapons in Faridabad. A search operation was conducted at an abandoned house in the Pali area, where two live hand grenades were recovered after a four-hour-long intensive search. Strict security measures were enforced in the area during the operation, with civilian movement completely restricted.

Following his arrest on Sunday, March 2, 2025, Abdul Rahman was taken to Gujarat for further interrogation. Authorities also recovered radical material that could potentially confirm terror-related activities. Officials believe that his arrest has exposed a larger ISI-backed conspiracy, preventing a major terror attack in India.

Family Denies Allegations, Calls Arrest a 'Frame-Up'

Family members of Rahman have expressed shock over his arrest. His mother, Yasmin, claimed that her son was innocent and had been framed. She told authorities that Rahman worked as a rickshaw puller in Ayodhya and had only studied up to the 10th grade. According to her, he had traveled to Delhi previously for a gathering, stayed there for about four months, and returned home before leaving again to meet a friend in the capital.

Following his arrest, Ayodhya police summoned Rahman’s parents for questioning. They were reportedly kept at the police station overnight before being released the next morning. A police team comprising about 25 officers also raided the family’s home as part of the investigation.

Rahman reportedly suffers from a heart condition for which he has received medical treatment in the past, according to his family. However, authorities are yet to disclose details about his alleged involvement in the plot or any additional accomplices.

Security Heightened, Investigation Ongoing

Officials have not provided information on when Rahman will be presented in court or the specific charges he will face. The investigation is ongoing, with security agencies working to uncover further details about his alleged connections and motives.

The arrest comes amid heightened security measures in and around the Ram Temple, a high-profile religious site that recently witnessed grand inauguration ceremonies. Authorities are on alert to prevent any potential threats to the temple or its visitors.

Further updates on the case are awaited as the investigation progresses.

Latest Videos