IIT Baba arrested with Ganja in Jaipur hotel after cops get info of his 'suicide attempt', gets bail (WATCH)

Abhay Singh, famously known as 'IIT Baba' who gained massive attention during the Prayagraj Mahakumbh in Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended by the police in Jaipur.

Author
Shweta Kumari
Published: Mar 3, 2025, 6:28 PM IST

Abhay Singh, famously known as 'IIT Baba' who gained massive attention during the Prayagraj Mahakumbh in Uttar Pradesh, has been apprehended by the police in Jaipur. However, he was released on bail shortly after. The police found marijuana in his bag and have registered a case under the NDPS Act. According to the police, they received information that a person named Abhay Singh was attempting suicide in a hotel. Upon investigation, they discovered it was none other than IIT Baba.

IIT Baba to commit suicide?

Abhay Singh had threatened suicide on social media. The police immediately traced his location and apprehended him from a hotel in Jaipur for questioning. He stated that he did so under the influence of drugs. In his defense, Abhay Singh claimed that he only had a small amount of 'prasad' (marijuana). Someone had spread rumors that Baba was going to commit suicide. They came up with some strange case as an excuse. I told them, 'If you're going to file a case over this prasad, then arrest all those people who consume it at Kumbh.' It's understood in India. Currently, the police have registered a case under the NDPS Act.

Jaipur Police Deputy Commissioner (South) Digant Anand stated that the Shipra Path police station received information through the control room that a person named Abhay Singh was attempting suicide at Hotel Park Classic. Consequently, Station Officer Rajendra Godara and his team arrived at the hotel for investigation. When the police team questioned Abhay Singh at the hotel, he stated that he had consumed marijuana.

He claimed he had no knowledge of anyone providing information while intoxicated. Upon searching, the police found 1.5 grams of marijuana in Baba's bag, leading to his detention. However, due to the small quantity of marijuana, he was released on bail shortly after.

