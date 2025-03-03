IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit backs India's strengths ahead of semi-final clash against Australia

Skipper Rohit Sharma, addressing the media in the pre-match press conference, acknowledged Australia's strong history in ICC knockouts but emphasized that his team's focus remains on executing their plans effectively.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 3, 2025, 8:20 PM IST

After securing a comprehensive 44-run victory over New Zealand in their final Group A match in Dubai, India is set to face Australia in the semifinals of the ICC Champions Trophy on Tuesday. 

When asked whether facing Australia in the semifinal adds 'extra motivation, given the Men in Blue's heartbreaking defeat to the same opponents in the 2023 World Cup final, Rohit dismissed any external factors influencing India's approach.

"No, look, it's a great opposition to play against. All we had to do is what we've been thinking about last three games. And we have to approach that game in a similar fashion," Rohit stated in the pre-match press conference. 

He acknowledged Australia's pedigree in high-pressure matches but stressed the importance of India concentrating on its own strengths.
"We understand the opposition and how they play and stuff like that. But I think the more and more we focus on what we need to do as a group, as a player, as a batting unit, as a bowling unit, that helps us a lot," he added.

The Indian captain also highlighted the challenges expected in a high-stakes knockout match, recognizing Australia's resilience and ability to fight back.

"I said it, yes, but look, Australia have been such a great team over the years. So, we will expect some fight backs. We will expect some nervy times as well in the middle. But that is how the game is being played these days," Rohit noted.

With a spot in the final on the line, both teams will be under immense pressure. However, Rohit reiterated that India's success will depend on their ability to stay focused on their own game.

"You're talking about semifinal. Obviously, the pressure will be on both teams to win that game. But I think it's important for us to just keep focusing on what we need to do, keep doing our things and keep doing those things right. And then result will come if we keep doing the things that we are supposed to," he concluded.

