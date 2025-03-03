"Extremely serious": Shashi Tharoor calls for "war on drugs" in Kerala, urges state-central collaboration

Shashi Tharoor expresses concern over the escalating drug problem in Kerala, urging state and central governments to collaborate in identifying and punishing drug suppliers. 

Published: Mar 3, 2025, 7:03 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 3 (ANI): Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Shashi Tharoor on Monday expressed concern over the growing drug menace in Kerala, calling for a united effort to address the issue. He emphasized the need for collaboration between the state and central governments to identify sources of supply and to punish suppliers and sellers.

"The drug menace in Kerala is now becoming extremely serious. It's an issue I have raised in Parliament, and I have not had a satisfactory response from the authorities. We need to have a war on drugs in Kerala. We need a very serious consciousness-raising effort which unites all religions and political parties... We need the state government to collaborate with the Central government to identify the sources of supply," said Tharoor.

Tharoor has proposed a multi-pronged approach to address the issue. He advocated for a "war on drugs" in Kerala, with a focus on consciousness-raising efforts that unite people across religions and political parties. The MP also appealed to the public to come forward and report instances of drug abuse.

"We must encourage friends of students who are into drugs to come forward. They are wrong if they think they are being loyal to their friend by protecting their wrongdoing... The people that need to be punished are the suppliers and the sellers," said Tharoor.

Tharoor's concerns are not unfounded. With high unemployment rates, many young people in Kerala are turning to drugs as a distraction from their struggles. The temptation is growing, and the consequences are devastating.

"Unfortunately, with very high unemployment, the temptation for young people to look for distractions including drugs, seems to be growing...," said Tharoor.
Kerala, known for its lush green landscapes and serene backwaters, is facing a growing threat - the drug menace. The state's idyllic beauty belies the harsh reality of a rising number of young people falling prey to drug addiction. (ANI)

