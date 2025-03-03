Heated argument turns fatal as Kerala man shoots wife dead in Coimbatore before killing himself

A family dispute in Coimbatore resulted in the death of woman, who was shot by her husband, who later committed suicide in Palakkad, using the same weapon.

Coimbatore: A family dispute turned fatal in Coimbatore on Monday morning, leaving two lives lost. Sangeetha, a 42-year-old kindergarten coordinator, was fatally shot by her husband, Krishnakumar, 54, following a heated argument at their rental home in Lakshmi Nagar, Pattanam.

Also Read: Kerala: Class 12 student found hanging at home in Thiruvananthapuram ahead of exams, suicide note recovered

The couple, originally from Palakkad district in Kerala, had been residing in Coimbatore with their two school-going children. However, their seemingly ordinary life was marred by frequent fights, allegedly sparked by Krishnakumar's suspicions about Sangeetha's character.

On Monday, the couple's argument escalated, and in a fit of rage, Krishnakumar opened fire, striking Sangeetha in the chest. She succumbed to her injuries on the spot. Unfazed, Krishnakumar left the scene, driving to his hometown in Palakkad district, where he took his own life using the same country-made gun.

Local residents alerted the Palakkad district police, who initiated an investigation. Meanwhile, Sulur police in Coimbatore rushed to the crime scene, recovering Sangeetha's body and sending it to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for postmortem. The authorities have launched an investigation.

Also Read: "Extremely serious": Shashi Tharoor calls for "war on drugs" in Kerala, urges state-central collaboration

Latest Videos