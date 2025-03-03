SA vs NZ, Champions Trophy: Tom Latham admits South Africa a 'huge challenge' ahead of semi-final clash

With South Africa reaching the T20 World Cup and World Test Championship finals in the past year, Tom Latham expects a tough contest in the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal.

SA vs NZ, Champions Trophy: Tom Latham admits South Africa a 'huge challenge' ahead of semi-final clash HRD
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 3, 2025, 10:05 PM IST

 After losing to India in their final Group A match in Dubai, New Zealand are set to face South Africa in the semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy on Wednesday in Lahore. Skipper Tom Latham acknowledged the Proteas' strong form and the challenge they present.

"They're going to be a huge challenge. As you said, they've been playing some fantastic cricket in this tournament, but also, as you said, probably the last year. They've got some match winners throughout their side and they've been playing fantastically well in these conditions," Latham said in a press conference.

With South Africa reaching the T20 World Cup and World Test Championship finals in the past year, Latham expects a tough contest. "Another great opportunity, I guess, for both sides to put a performance on the board and obviously to the chance of making an ICC final, which is obviously what everyone's wanting to achieve," he added.

Also read: IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy semi-final preview: Can India 'spin' a new tale against Australia?

"We know that there's a lot of hard work to do to get to that point, we know how strong South Africa are. They've got all bases covered in terms of batting, bowling and in the field. So, I guess you look at it, I'm sure it'll be a fantastic game, and I'm sure both teams are really looking forward to it," he added.

Reflecting on their recent encounter with South Africa in a tri-nation series in Pakistan, Latham noted differences in the squad composition but emphasized the importance of past experiences.

"The team that we played potentially will be slightly different. They had a lot of guys that weren't in that side. They were still playing in their SAT20 back in South Africa, so it will be slightly different," he said.

"We'll do everything that we do leading up to a game. It's obviously going to be a reasonably quick turnaround, but it is what it is. And, we'll be looking forward to the challenge of a semifinal," he concluded.

Also read: IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy: Rahul's keeping under scrutiny after dropping Williamson's catch twice (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Shama Mohamed fat-shames Rohit Sharma: Harbhajan slams Congress leader over her controversial remarks (WATCH)

Shama Mohamed fat-shames Rohit Sharma: Harbhajan slams Congress leader over her controversial remarks (WATCH)

football Will Andre Onana stay at Manchester United as club targets new goalkeeper snt

Will Andre Onana stay at Manchester United as club targets new goalkeeper?

IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit backs India's strengths ahead of semi-final clash against Australia HRD

IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit backs India's strengths ahead of semi-final clash against Australia

Ask Shama Mohamed to apologise or leave country: Yograj Singh urges PM Modi for Rohit Sharma shocker (WATCH) snt

Ask Shama Mohamed to apologise or leave country: Yograj Singh urges PM Modi for Rohit Sharma shocker (WATCH)

Rishabh Pant nominated for Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award for remarkable return; nominees list here snt

Rishabh Pant nominated for Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award for remarkable return; nominees list here

Recent Stories

Shama Mohamed fat-shames Rohit Sharma: Harbhajan slams Congress leader over her controversial remarks (WATCH)

Shama Mohamed fat-shames Rohit Sharma: Harbhajan slams Congress leader over her controversial remarks (WATCH)

Occidental Petroleum Announces Temporary Reduction In Warrants Exercise Price: Retail’s Unimpressed

Occidental Petroleum Announces Temporary Reduction In Warrants Exercise Price: Retail’s Unimpressed

Intel Stock Jumps On Report Of Nvidia, Broadcom Weighing Chip Maker As Potential Supplier – Retail Lacks Confidence

Intel Stock Jumps On Report Of Nvidia, Broadcom Weighing Chip Maker As Potential Supplier – Retail Lacks Confidence

California Resources Stock Dips After Q4 Earnings Disappoint Investors — Retail Sentiment Improves But Stays Bearish

California Resources Stock Dips After Q4 Earnings Disappoint Investors — Retail Sentiment Improves But Stays Bearish

Vastu tips: How to attract wealth and prosperity using SALT snt

Vastu tips: How to attract wealth and prosperity using SALT!

Recent Videos

IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

Video Icon
IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

Video Icon
CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

Video Icon
'Very Wrong': Dinesh Lad SLAMS Shama Mohamed for Rohit Sharma Comment! | Asianet Newsable

'Very Wrong': Dinesh Lad SLAMS Shama Mohamed for Rohit Sharma Comment! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi's Thrilling LION SAFARI at Gir National Park | World Wildlife Day Special

PM Modi's Thrilling LION SAFARI at Gir National Park | World Wildlife Day Special

Video Icon