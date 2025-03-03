Mumbai SHOCKER! Man strangles four-month-old daughter because ‘he didn’t want third child’

In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old man allegedly strangled his four-month-old daughter on Friday night, unable to accept the birth of a third child in Mumbai.

According to reports, the victim's mother, 36-year-old Shailaja, works as a house help and resides in Kamraj Nagar, Ghatkopar (East) with her husband, Sanjay Kokare, a daily wage laborer, and their three children. The couple's youngest child, Shreya Sanjay Kokare, was born just four months ago. However, financial constraints and an already struggling household led to tensions between the couple, with Sanjay repeatedly expressing his displeasure over having a third child, police sources revealed.

On Friday night when Shailaja had stepped out for work, Kokare allegedly took a rope and strangled baby as she was fast asleep.

Upon returning home, Shailaja found her child unresponsive, and Kokare desperately tried to cover his tracks by pretending that Shreya’s health had suddenly deteriorated. The panicked couple rushed the infant to Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

A probe was launched and Shailaja revealed that her husband had been deeply unhappy since their daughter’s birth. When the doctors provided a provisional post-mortem report hinting at homicide, investigators zeroed in on Kokare.

“After receiving a provisional post-mortem note from the doctors indicating the possibility of the incident being a homicide, we detained the accused man and placed him under sustained interrogation, leading to him admitting to having killed the child,” said Ramesh Kewale, senior inspector of Pant Nagar police station.

“He thought that he would manage to misguide everyone, but we caught his lies and, under the guidance of superiors, detected the case within an hour,” Kewale added.

The police have secured Kokare’s custody from the court until March 7 as the investigation continues.

