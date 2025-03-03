Nothing Phone 3a series launching on March 4: Check out 5 features you should be excited about

The Nothing Phone 3a series is launching in India on March 4th, featuring design changes like a new camera module and an additional button. Leaks suggest a Snapdragon processor, improved display, and enhanced camera capabilities.

article_image1
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 3, 2025, 5:51 PM IST

Nothing is all set to make the Nothing Phone 3a series official in India on March 4. The London-based business has made some intriguing changes this time. To begin with, the "Plus" model is now referred to as "Pro." Although there are currently little official facts available, leaks and teases have given us a solid indication of what to expect. The 3a Pro's enormous camera module is a first for the brand and suggests that the phone is photography-focused. Software updates are anticipated in addition to the aesthetic adjustments.

Also Read | Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Ultra unveiled with Leica camera | Check India launch date and time

budget 2025
article_image2

We believe the Nothing Phone 3a series is worth the buzz for the following five reasons.

1. New design incoming

With a few notable changes, Nothing's distinctive translucent appearance is here to stay. The larger, spherical camera module of the Nothing Phone 3a Pro has three lenses, including a periscope zoom lens, which is unique for a Nothing phone. The standard Nothing Phone 3a's pill-shaped triple camera arrangement simplifies things. Apart from that, both phones maintain Nothing's signature simple, basic design.

Also Read | Nothing Phone 3a vs Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Expected price, design, camera comparison

article_image3

2. An additional button 

A new fourth button on the right side is one of the greatest teases from Nothing. Although its actual function is unknown, leaks indicate it may function similarly to the Action Button on the iPhone, allowing users to configure shortcuts for various tasks. We will have to wait and see what it truly means when someone refers to it as "the second memory," though.

3. Powerful processor

This time, nothing will replace MediaTek with a Qualcomm Snapdragon CPU. Although the precise chip is unknown, speculation suggests it may be the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3. It's currently unknown if the two versions will share a processor, but this modification should improve economy and performance.

Also Read | Nothing Phone 3a to Poco M7: Top 5 upcoming smartphones in March 2025

article_image4

4. Dispay and battery

For seamless scrolling and gaming, both phones will have a 6.77-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Additionally, the panels will have up to 3,000 nits of brightness and be covered by Panda Glass, which will make them simpler to use in direct sunlight.

Because both versions come with a 5,000mAh battery, battery life shouldn't be a problem either. Although the specifics of fast charging have not yet been revealed, nothing has consistently provided respectable charging speeds, so you can anticipate something positive.

article_image5

5. Stunning camera

There will be a significant enhancement to the cameras. According to rumors, the Nothing Phone 3a will include three cameras: a 50MP telephoto lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP primary sensor. For selfies, it also features a 32MP front camera. The zoom can reach up to 30x digital and 2x optical. It is further enhanced with the Nothing Phone 3a Pro. Its 50MP primary sensor remains the same, but for better close-ups, it includes a 3x optical zoom and a 60x digital zoom. Additionally, the selfie camera is upgraded to 50MP.

