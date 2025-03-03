Himani Narwal murder: Accused Sachin caught on cam carrying bag stuffed with body; WATCH chilling CCTV

In a shocking revelation, CCTV footage has surfaced showing accused Sachin carrying a suitcase allegedly containing the body of Congress worker Himani Narwal. The Haryana Police arrested Sachin on Monday for allegedly strangling Himani with a mobile charger wire after a dispute at her home in Rohtak. He then stuffed her body into a suitcase and dumped it near Sampla bus stand in an attempt to mislead investigators.

The footage, which has gone viral, reportedly captures Sachin lugging the black suitcase out of Himani’s residence before boarding an auto-rickshaw. According to the police, the unsuspecting auto driver had no idea that the suitcase contained a body. Once he reached his intended drop-off point, Sachin abandoned the suitcase before fleeing.

Himani’s body was discovered in the suitcase on Saturday, prompting the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the murder. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) K K Rao, while briefing the media, described the case as one with “few clues” initially. However, police swiftly identified the victim and tracked down Sachin using intelligence inputs, eventually arresting him in Delhi.

Himani Narwal case: Murder Over Money Dispute

Police investigations revealed that Sachin, a mobile shop owner from Jhajjar and a married man with no political connections, had been in touch with Himani through social media for over a year and a half. He frequently visited her home in Vijay Nagar, where she lived alone. On February 27, the two got into a heated argument over financial matters, which ultimately led to the crime.

“During the altercation, Sachin used a wired mobile charger to strangle her. After killing Himani, he stole her jewellery, laptop, and ring, then took her scooter to Jhajjar to hide these items at his shop,” said ADGP Rao.

Later that night, he returned to the scene, packed Himani’s body into a suitcase, and left in an auto-rickshaw with the suitcase and a blood-stained quilt. He was seen on CCTV getting off near Sampla bus stand, where he dumped the suitcase before escaping.

Himani Narwal murder: Family and Political Reactions

Himani Narwal, a law student and active Congress worker, had participated in the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra. Several party members have expressed shock over her brutal murder, with Congress MLA B B Batra describing her as a “dedicated and active” worker.

Himani’s mother, Savita, had earlier refused to cremate her daughter until the accused was arrested. “I want capital punishment for the killers of my daughter,” she said in an emotional appeal. The family finally conducted the last rites on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda assured that he had spoken to the Rohtak Superintendent of Police regarding the case, urging a thorough investigation and strict punishment for the culprit.

Sachin has been remanded to police custody for three days as investigations continue. Authorities are now trying to establish the exact nature of the financial dispute that led to the murder.

