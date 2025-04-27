A World Bank report reveals a dramatic decrease in extreme poverty in India, sparking a debate between the government and the Congress party.
LIVE India News Updates on April 27: World Bank report says India lifts 171 million out of extreme poverty, BJP and Cong claim responsibility
LIVE India News Updates on April 27: World Bank report says India lifts 171 million out of extreme poverty, BJP and Cong claim responsibility
LIVE India News Updates on April 27: Tourists return to Pahalgam days after attack, hailing Kashmir’s beauty and warmth
Just days after a terrorist attack, Pahalgam is seeing a resurgence of tourism.
LIVE India News Updates on April 27: Army strengthens border security, trains local defence groups in Rajouri after Pahalgam terror attack
In response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, the Indian Army has trained Village Defence Groups in Rajouri, empowering locals to assist security forces. The move follows escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.
LIVE India News Updates on April 27: Kerala: Excise summons Bigg Boss winner Jinto in hybrid ganja case
Bigg Boss winner Jinto and model Soumya are summoned by Excise officials in Alappuzha's hybrid ganja case due to suspicious financial transactions.
LIVE India News Updates on April 27: 2 children dead, dozens injured in Rohini slum fire; 800 'jhuggis' gutted | Videos surface
LIVE India News Updates on April 27: Fearless and hopeful: Tourists return to Pahalgam, defying the shadows of terror (WATCH)
Despite the Pahalgam terror attack, foreign and domestic tourists are returning to Kashmir, praising its beauty and hospitality. Locals and visitors together are showcasing resilience, refusing to bow to fear and violence.
LIVE India News Updates on April 27: Who is Adil Hussain Thokar, a former IGNOU student now a suspected mastermind behind Pahalgam terror attack?
Adil Hussain Thokar, once a promising student from Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, is now believed to be one of the masterminds behind the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.
LIVE India News Updates on April 27: Kerala: Bomb threat via email prompts security spike at Thiruvananthapuram airport
Thiruvananthapuram Airport has heightened security following a bomb threat received via email.
LIVE India News Updates on April 27: 'Will destroy temple': Man in Dehradun thrashed after alleged remarks on Pahalgam attack, WATCH viral video
A man in Dehradun was thrashed and paraded by locals over alleged remarks celebrating the Pahalgam terror attack. The video went viral, sparking widespread anger online, as India deals with rising tensions with Pakistan following the April 22 attack.
LIVE India News Updates on April 27: Intelligence Bureau flags 5,000 Pakistani nationals living in Delhi after Pahalgam terror attack
Following a Centre directive after the Pahalgam terror attack, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) has handed over a list of around 5,000 Pakistani nationals living in Delhi to the police for verification and deportation.
LIVE India News Updates on April 27: Highlights of PM Modi’s 121st 'Mann Ki Baat': From Pahalgam attack to India's global leadership
In 121st episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi reflected on Pahalgam attack, assured justice to victims, highlighted India’s disaster readiness, global vaccine diplomacy, paid tribute to Dr Kasturirangan and celebrated India’s rise as global space leader.
LIVE India News Updates on April 27: 'Surrender for Peace': Family of terrorist Adil Hussain appeals after house demolition following Pahalgam attack
In Guree village, residents are reeling from the shock of Adil Hussain Thoker's involvement in the Pahalgam attack. Neighbors recall him as a focused, serious student, while his family maintains they lost contact with him in 2018.
LIVE India News Updates on April 27: Attack reflects frustration of terrorists: PM Modi in first 'Mann ki Baat' after Pahalgam attack
PM Modi on Sunday said the recent attack was a sign of terrorists’ growing frustration and added that he deeply feels the pain of those who lost their loved ones.
LIVE India News Updates on April 27: First time in 300 years, Chief Priest of Hanuman Garhi to break tradition for Ram Temple visit
For the first time in 300 years, the chief priest of Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi temple, Mahant Prem Das, will break a centuries-old tradition and visit the Ram Temple, with the approval of all religious bodies.
LIVE India News Updates on April 27: Man drives into crowd at Canada's Vancouver street festival, killing and injuring several
Several people were killed and many others injured after a man drove his vehicle into a crowd during a street festival in Vancouver, Canada, at around 8 PM local time on Saturday, police said.
LIVE India News Updates on April 27: 'Heavenly beauty turned blood-red': Karnataka man recounts survival from deadly Pahalgam terror attack; READ
Prasanna Kumar Bhat, a software engineer from Karnataka, shared his account of surviving the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam. He credited his brother, a senior Indian Army officer, with saving the lives of around 40 people during the attack.
LIVE India News Updates on April 27: Pahalgam terror attack: NIA takes over probe amidst massive crackdown in Kashmir
The NIA has taken over the probe into the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists, as security forces launch a massive crackdown on terrorists and their sympathisers across Kashmir.
LIVE India News Updates on April 27: Kerala: Malayalam directors Khalid Rahman, Ashraf Hamza held for hybrid cannabis possession in Kochi
Prominent Malayalam directors Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamza, along with an associate, were arrested in Kochi for possession of hybrid cannabis. Excise officials released them on bail as the seized quantity was non-commercial.
LIVE India News Updates on April 27: Haryana assures Rs 50 lakh, govt job for kin of Navy officer killed in Pahalgam terror attack
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini announced Rs 50 lakh compensation and a government job for the family of Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who lost his life in the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives on April 22.
LIVE India News Updates on April 27: Tripura: 4 Bangladeshi nationals held for illegally entering India, planned to travel to Bengaluru, Chennai
Four Bangladeshi nationals were detained at Agartala Railway Station for illegally entering India and planning to travel to Bengaluru and Chennai. A case has been registered, and further arrests are likely.