The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam, with a yellow alert for several other districts due to a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal.

The Indian Meteorological Department has updated the rain warning for Kerala, issuing an orange alert for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts. A yellow alert is in place for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam. Over the next few days, yellow alerts will continue across several districts:

November 24: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Palakkad, Malappuram

November 25: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam

November 26: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam

Public advisory

This is due to a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal expected to intensify into a deep depression, which along with active easterly winds, brings the possibility of heavy rains, thunder, and lightning across the region, including isolated heavy rainfall in northern districts. Authorities have issued a fishing ban along the Kerala-Lakshadweep coast for safety.

People are advised to remain cautious amid this period of active weather, with thunderstorms and heavy showers likely to continue through November 26. The region can expect rainfall between 7 cm and 11 cm in 24 hours at some locations, with strong winds also affecting coastal areas.