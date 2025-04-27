Prominent Malayalam directors Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamza, along with an associate, were arrested in Kochi for possession of hybrid cannabis. Excise officials released them on bail as the seized quantity was non-commercial

Kochi: In a major development, three individuals, including two well-known Malayalam film directors, were detained by the Excise Department in Kochi for possession of hybrid cannabis. The arrested include directors Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamza, along with their associate Shalif Muhammad.

According to an official release, the Excise Special Squad conducted a raid based on a tip-off and apprehended the trio from a flat near the Goshree Bridge in Kochi around 2 AM. They were found in possession of 1.6 grams of hybrid cannabis.

After recording their arrests, the authorities granted them bail as the quantity recovered was not deemed to be of commercial scale. Excise officials stated that the three were caught while attempting to use the narcotic substance.

Khalid Rahman is the director of several acclaimed films, including Unda, Thallumaala, Anuraga Karikkin Vellam, and Love. His recent movie Alappuzha Gymkhana was also a significant success. Ashraf Hamza is known for directing Thamaasha and Bheemante Vazhi, and he also co-wrote the hit film Thallumaala.

Interestingly, Khalid Rahman also played a notable role in the hit movie Manjummel Boys. The Excise Department’s action highlights the growing concerns over the use of narcotic substances among prominent figures in the Malayalam film industry.

Authorities emphasized that further investigations are underway. The current arrests are significant as they suggest that the crackdown on drug use in the film fraternity is intensifying.