Several people were killed and many others injured after a man drove his vehicle into a crowd during a street festival in Vancouver, Canada, at around 8 PM local time on Saturday, police said.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, and authorities have cordoned off the area as investigations continue.

Vancouver Police said the incident took place shortly after 8 PM local time (03:00 GMT Sunday) at the intersection of East 41st Avenue and Fraser Street. The driver responsible for the attack is currently in custody. Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact number of fatalities or the total number of injured victims.

In a statement on X, Vancouver Police said: "A driver drove into a crowd at a street festival at E. 41st Avenue and Fraser." They added that more updates would be provided as the investigation progresses.

Local media reports suggest that the incident occurred during the annual Lapu Lapu festival, an event celebrating Filipino culture. Witnesses described scenes of chaos as emergency services rushed to aid those struck by the vehicle.

Police have cordoned off the area, and investigators are working to establish the motive behind the incident. The identities of the victims and the driver have not been made public yet.

Authorities urged the public to stay clear of the area while emergency response teams remain on site.