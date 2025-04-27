Adil Hussain Thokar, once a promising student from Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, is now believed to be one of the masterminds behind the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

Anantnag: Adil Hussain Thokar, formerly a promising and introverted student pursuing a master’s degree at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) after completing his graduation at Government Degree College in Khanabal, Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, is now believed to be one of the key planners behind the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in the deaths of 26 tourists.

He also worked part-time as a teacher while preparing for competitive exams. "He wasn’t very social but was dedicated to his studies," said Hafeez, a neighbour. Gazi, another neighbor, described him as a quiet, respectable, and hardworking person.

Adil's family and the local villagers believe he disappeared on April 29, 2018, when he left for Badgam to take an exam. However, intelligence agencies have revealed that Adil traveled to Pakistan on a study visa, where he connected with extremist leaders and became engaged in anti-national activities.

It is believed that Adil crossed the Line of Control (LoC) in 2024 to return to India. Adil's hometown, Guree, in Anantnag, has a population of approximately 4,000 people. His family lives a simple life—one brother works as a painter, and another is employed at an automobile showroom. Aside from government employees, most villagers rely on small businesses or labor work, with many depending on tourism for their income.

In what is considered the deadliest attack since the revocation of Article 370 in 2019, at least 26 tourists were killed in a strike in Pahalgam. Six foreign terrorists, dressed in Army fatigues, singled out their victims by religion, forcing them to identify themselves and recite Islamic verses before opening fire. The assault occurred at Baisaran Meadow, a popular tourist destination situated 7 km from Pahalgam.

Adil's family, especially his mother, Shahzada Bano, maintains that they haven't heard from him since April 29, 2018, when he informed them he was heading to Badgam to take an exam.

“After that, his phone was switched off. We lodged a missing report three days later,” she said. Bano cannot accept that her son could be involved in such an attack but added, “If he is involved, the forces can act accordingly.” She appealed for Adil to surrender so that her family could live in peace.

Following the attack, the Army destroyed the family’s home in Guree village and escorted Bano to a relative’s house in a nearby village. The Army later searched the debris for any unexploded ordnance. Authorities have announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh for any information that leads to the capture of Adil and other individuals involved in the attack.