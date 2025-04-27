- Home
In 121st episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi reflected on Pahalgam attack, assured justice to victims, highlighted India’s disaster readiness, global vaccine diplomacy, paid tribute to Dr Kasturirangan and celebrated India’s rise as global space leader.
'Deep agony over Pahalgam', says PM Modi in Mann ki Baat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the terror attack in Pahalgam left every Indian heartbroken. He expressed profound grief, saying he feels the pain of the families who lost loved ones. Modi stressed that the entire nation stands united in mourning and pledged that the sacrifices would not be forgotten.
Terrorists frustrated by Kashmir’s peace
PM Modi said the Pahalgam attack reflects the frustration and cowardice of terror groups who fear Kashmir’s progress. With democracy strengthening, tourism rising, and youth finding new opportunities, Modi said enemies of India and Kashmir are trying to drag the region back into darkness through violence.
Justice assured for victims
Reaffirming his commitment to the victims’ families, PM Modi assured that justice will be delivered. He emphasized that the conspirators and perpetrators behind the Pahalgam attack will face the harshest punishment, underlining that India’s resolve against terrorism remains unshaken.
World stands with India
PM Modi shared that global leaders have personally called, written, and sent messages condemning the Pahalgam attack. He noted that the outpouring of international support shows that 1.4 billion Indians are not alone in the fight against terrorism — the world community is firmly behind them.
Tribute to Dr K Kasturirangan
Paying homage to Dr K Kasturirangan, PM Modi remembered his immense contributions to India’s space programme and education reforms, particularly the National Education Policy. Modi called him a visionary who selflessly served the nation and left a lasting impact on India's scientific and educational progress.
India's achievements in space
PM Modi proudly listed India’s global milestones in space: launching 104 satellites in a single mission, reaching the Moon’s South Pole, and the Mars Orbital Mission. He said these achievements make India a formidable space power and inspire the youth to dream big.
India’s vaccine diplomacy
PM Modi praised India’s humanitarian outreach, mentioning recent vaccine consignments sent to Afghanistan and Nepal. India provided vaccines against diseases like rabies, tetanus, and thalassemia, showcasing its commitment to global health and strengthening regional cooperation through timely medical support.
SACHET app for disaster alerts
Highlighting disaster preparedness, PM Modi introduced the 'SACHET' app, developed by the National Disaster Management Authority. The app provides real-time updates about natural disasters, weather alerts, and safety tips in multiple regional languages, helping citizens stay informed and protected.
Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam success
PM Modi celebrated the success of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, launched to honor both our mothers and Mother Earth. He said that in just one year, over 1.4 billion trees have been planted across India. The initiative has even inspired people abroad to plant trees in their mothers' names, making it a global movement for environmental protection.
Pride in Operation Brahma
PM Modi praised the Indian relief mission 'Operation Brahma' launched after the devastating Myanmar earthquake last month. He said India has always stood at the forefront of humanitarian service. Modi saluted the teams who provided swift aid, emphasizing India’s commitment to helping its neighbors in times of crisis.