Despite the Pahalgam terror attack, foreign and domestic tourists are returning to Kashmir, praising its beauty and hospitality. Locals and visitors together are showcasing resilience, refusing to bow to fear and violence.

Five days after the horrific terrorist attack shook the peaceful town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, a wave of resilience and hope is sweeping through the Valley.

Once bustling with 5,000 to 7,000 tourists a day, Pahalgam witnessed a sudden dip to just 50-100 visitors in the immediate aftermath of the tragedy. However, this weekend painted a new picture: streets alive again with the sound of footsteps, chatter, and admiration for Kashmir’s beauty.

Foreign tourists, mainly from Croatia and Serbia, were seen strolling comfortably through the streets of Pahalgam, showing that the spirit of travel and love for Kashmir’s scenic splendor remains unbroken.

Ljiljana from Croatia, speaking to ANI, said, "We are from Croatia and have been here for three to four days. We feel very safe. Your country is very beautiful, the people are kind, and we are very satisfied with the nature and the atmosphere here." Despite knowing about the attack a day before their trip, she said they did not cancel their plans. "It’s terrible what happened. But Kashmir deserves peace, and we are happy to be here," she said.





Vlatko, also from Croatia, who has visited Kashmir ten times, called Kashmir "number one in the world." Speaking about safety, he said, "I feel totally safe. No problem here. People everywhere say hello. Zero fear." He added that the group of Croatians and Serbians he brought for the first time are extremely happy with their experience.

On the attack, he said, "It's not easy to hear something like that, especially the way the media boosts it. I didn't feel any fear. I know it's not something that regularly happens here. It could happen anywhere. If you're afraid, you can stay at home, but even there it can happen. It happens in Europe, it happens everywhere. There's no safe place in the world anymore. But that kind of situation doesn't prevent me from travelling and meeting people. I'm very sorry for what happened because these are wonderful people and a wonderful country. They deserve peace and prosperity, not fear. It hurts everyone."





Another tourist, Admir Jahic from Croatia, shared, “It’s not easy to hear about such an incident, especially with the way media highlights it. But I didn’t feel any fear here. Such things happen everywhere in the world. I am glad I came, because Kashmiris are wonderful people who deserve peace and prosperity.”

Ivana from Serbia expressed her gratitude, saying, “Thank you for having us here. Despite hearing about the incident before leaving our country, we decided to come. We have been planning this journey for years, and we are grateful we didn’t cancel it.”

The reassuring words were not just from foreign tourists. Mohammad Anas, a tourist from Surat, Gujarat, also echoed a strong message of confidence. "We are enjoying our time here in Pahalgam. Initially, we were scared after hearing about the attack, but the army, the government, and the local people gave us full support. I haven’t felt any fear since arriving. Markets are open, life is normal, and the spirit of Kashmir is alive," he said.

Adding to the atmosphere of defiance against fear, a local protest was held in Pahalgam where residents marched with the national flag, showing unity and courage against terror.

While the recent attack has left scars, it has also revealed an even stronger spirit among locals and tourists alike. With the unmatched charm of Kashmir’s landscapes, the warmth of its people, and the determination of travelers, Pahalgam is slowly but surely reclaiming its place in the hearts of visitors from across the world.