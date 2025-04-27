A massive fire broke out on Sunday in the slum area near Shri Niketan Apartment in Sector 17, Rohini, Delhi, resulting in the tragic death of two children and leaving several others injured.

Police have confirmed the recovery of two charred bodies from the site, while two children were found with severe burn injuries and have since been rushed to the hospital.

The incident occurred around 11:55 am, with multiple fire trucks struggling to navigate the narrow lanes of the slum area. According to MK Chattopadhyay, Deputy Chief Fire Officer of West Zone, a total of 26 fire vehicles were deployed to control the blaze, which was categorized as a medium-intensity fire due to its scale.

The fire has left approximately 800 jhuggis (slum huts) burnt down, leaving many families homeless. As of now, the cause of the fire remains unclear, and an investigation by the police is underway.

The incident comes at a time when Delhi is experiencing its hottest April in three years, with the temperature touching 42.1°C on Saturday, raising concerns about the impact of extreme heat on fire safety. The India Meteorological Department has warned of further temperature rises in the coming days.