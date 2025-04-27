A man in Dehradun was thrashed and paraded by locals over alleged remarks celebrating the Pahalgam terror attack. The video went viral, sparking widespread anger online, as India deals with rising tensions with Pakistan following the April 22 attack.

Five days after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir — which killed 26 people and injured several others — anger continues to simmer across India. The terror strike on April 22 has deeply shaken the nation, with India blaming Pakistan-backed groups and responding with strong diplomatic and military measures, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and border restrictions.

Amidst these rising tensions, a video from Dehradun, Uttarakhand, has gone viral on social media, further fuelling public anger. The video, widely circulated on X, shows a young man being thrashed and paraded through the streets by a group of locals. The man, identified as Shahil Khan, is seen being dragged and hit by several people.

Disclaimer: This video contains abusive and offensive language. Viewer discretion is advised

According to claims made by those sharing the video, Shahil Khan had allegedly passed celebratory comments about the Pahalgam terror attack. He is accused of saying, “We have killed only 28 and you're shivering, we will destroy the Dharampur Temple.” There is no video evidence of him making these statements; the circulating footage only shows the aftermath where he is being beaten and paraded.

Following the incident, locals handed Shahil Khan over to the Dehradun police. He is currently in custody, and an investigation is underway. Officials have not yet confirmed the exact nature of the comments made by Khan, but have assured that legal proceedings will be followed.

The viral video sparked a massive outpouring of anger on social media. Several users expressed deep frustration and called for strict action. One user wrote, “These termites within our lands are more dangerous than terrorists coming across the border. There should be stringent action against him!” Another posted, “Pakistan inside India…” implying internal threats are as dangerous as cross-border ones.

Some posts took an even harsher tone, suggesting retaliation against those who sympathize with anti-national activities. One alarming comment read, “Identify and locate Hindu influencers who support Pakistan... teach them and their families a lesson.” Others focused on self-defence, stating, “People need to also learn how to punch. One punch and the jaw should come off.”

A few users also warned that while only a handful are openly celebrating the attack, many might be silently supporting such acts. “Don't get fooled by what you are not seeing,” one user remarked.

The Pahalgam terror attack — the worst in Kashmir since the Pulwama blast of 2019 — has caused widespread outrage in India and escalated tensions with Pakistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his recent 'Mann Ki Baat' address, said the attack reflects the frustration of terrorists who want to derail peace in Kashmir.

As India deals with the aftermath of the Pahalgam tragedy, incidents like the one in Dehradun highlight the deep public anger and the growing calls for zero tolerance against terrorism and those seen as its sympathizers. The police have urged the public to maintain peace and trust law enforcement to take appropriate action.