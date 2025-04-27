PM Modi has said that the recent attack was a sign of terrorists’ growing frustration and added that he deeply feels the pain of those who lost their loved ones.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 121st episode of his monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat, strongly condemned the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of several innocent citizens and left the nation in mourning. Emphasizing India’s commitment to fighting terrorism, the Prime Minister assured the victims’ families that justice would be served.

“There is a deep agony in my heart. The Pahalgam terror attack has left every citizen heartbroken. Every Indian feels deep sympathy for the families of the victims,” said PM Modi. He expressed his sorrow while also pointing out the global outrage that the attack has sparked. “The rage that we, Indians, are feeling is being felt in the entire world. Global leaders have called me, written letters, sent messages, and strongly condemned this heinous terrorist attack,” he said.

The Prime Minister highlighted the recent progress in Kashmir — including the resurgence of tourism, increased educational activity, and youth opportunities — stating that the attack is an attempt by terrorists and their sponsors to halt this positive transformation. “The attack reflects the frustration of those who patronize terrorism. It shows their cowardice. When peace was returning to Kashmir and democracy was strengthening, they could not tolerate it,” PM Modi remarked.

He reiterated India’s firm resolve to respond with strength and determination. “The perpetrators and conspirators of this attack will face the harshest punishment. I want to assure the victims' families that justice will be done,” he stated.

In a clear message to the global community and the enemies of peace, PM Modi underlined that Kashmir’s path to peace and development would not be disrupted. “Terrorists and their patrons want Kashmir to be destroyed again. That is why such a big conspiracy was hatched,” he said, affirming that the Indian people and the international community stand united in this fight against terror.

The Prime Minister concluded by reaffirming the nation's collective will: “The entire world stands with the 1.4 billion Indians in our fight against terrorism.”

Five days after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, security forces are carrying out continuous anti-terror operations across the Kashmir Valley. Authorities have suspended all trekking activities in Jammu and Kashmir until further notice amid heightened tensions along the Line of Control (LoC), where repeated ceasefire violations by Pakistan have been reported.

In a show of international solidarity, the presidents of Iran and the United Arab Emirates called Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convey their condolences over the attack, which left 26 people dead. The United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has also extended full support to the Indian government as investigations move forward.

Meanwhile, relations between India and Pakistan have further deteriorated. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday offered to join a “neutral, credible” investigation into the attack. However, New Delhi has rejected the offer, accusing Islamabad of supporting cross-border terrorism and backing groups responsible for the Pahalgam assault — the deadliest terror strike on Indian soil since the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

The situation at the LoC worsened early Sunday as Pakistani forces violated the ceasefire for the third consecutive night, opening "unprovoked" fire at several locations. The Indian Army responded strongly, with officials confirming that security measures along the border have been significantly intensified.

With tensions rising and anti-terror operations in full swing, authorities remain on high alert across Jammu and Kashmir as the search continues for those linked to the Pahalgam terror plot.