Bigg Boss winner Jinto and model Soumya are summoned by Excise officials in Alappuzha's hybrid ganja case due to suspicious financial transactions.

Alappuzha: Excise officials have issued a notice to Jinto, the winner of the previous season of Bigg Boss, in connection with the high-profile hybrid ganja case in Alappuzha. Jinto has been summoned for questioning on Tuesday after investigators uncovered financial transactions between him and Taslima, the prime accused who is currently under arrest.

Alongside Jinto, a Kochi-based model named Soumya has also received a notice and has been asked to appear on Monday. Authorities have found similar suspicious financial dealings between Soumya and Taslima.

In total, five individuals, including well-known Malayalam film actors Shine Tom Chacko and Sreenath Bhasi, have received notices from the Excise Department. Others include a film producer, the aforementioned model, and the former Bigg Boss contestant. Though no concrete evidence directly linking these individuals to drug trafficking has emerged, multiple transactions between them and Taslima have raised concerns. The summons aim to determine whether these financial exchanges were connected to drug activities.

The investigation team has already interrogated the three arrested individuals, both separately and together. Although the accused were not fully cooperative during questioning, officials believe scientific evidence has helped them gain critical insights.

Evidence collection has been completed at two hotels in Ernakulam, where the suspects had stayed, and at a friend’s flat. Officials have also obtained information linking Taslima to alleged prostitution rackets, and details of Sultan Akbar Ali's alleged involvement in international gold smuggling. The Excise Department is considering transferring this information to the police for further investigation.

The case originated with the seizure of Rs 2 crore worth of hybrid cannabis in Alappuzha on the 1st of this month, a haul that has since expanded into a wider probe involving celebrities and suspected criminal networks.