BJP's Kamaljeet Sehrawat says the BJP-led Delhi govt is fighting pollution with water sprinkling and road cleaning. She criticised the opposition for 'spreading confusion'. Meanwhile, Delhi's AQI remains in the 'very poor' category at 381.

BJP's Efforts to Tackle Pollution

BJP leader Kamaljeet Sehrawat on Sunday said that the BJP-led Delhi government is making continuous efforts to reduce pollution. She mentioned steps like water sprinkling and mechanical road cleaning. Sehrawat assured the public that the BJP government will work hard to tackle rising pollution levels and criticised the oppositon for "spreading confusion".

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to the reporters, Kamaljeet Sehrawat said, "Ever since the BJP government came to power in Delhi, continuous efforts have been made to reduce pollution. Water sprinkling and mechanical road cleaning have started. However, a committee is working to improve the increased pollution levels... I want to assure the people of Delhi that we will leave no stone unturned in serving the people of Delhi. Those who are engaged in the politics of spreading confusion have been here for 11 years. They should look at their report card."

Delhi's Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor'

The national capital woke up to dense smog on Sunday morning as the average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 381 at 7 am, falling under the 'very poor' category despite the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-IV in effect across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

A layer of thick smog engulfed several areas, showing little to no improvement from Sunday morning's AQI of 359. Bawana recorded the highest AQI of 435 at 7 am, placing it in the 'severe' category. In contrast, NSIT Dwarka recorded the lowest AQI of 313, according to the data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

A layer of toxic smog lingers in the air of Anand Vihar, as the Central Pollution Control Board reported that the Air Quality Index in the area is 429, categorised as 'very poor'.

According to AQI categorisation, 0-50 is 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

GRAP Measures Revised

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) NCR and Adjoining Areas has revised the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for the entire NCR, directed to impose the measures for 'Severe' AQI category under GRAP Stage IV to be taken under GRAP Stage III, a press release said. (ANI)